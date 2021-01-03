HP Police Orders Probe After Video of Cop Beating Man in Atal Tunnel Goes Viral

A video clip purportedly showing a man being thrashed by a police constable and some Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel in Rohtang's Atal Tunnel has gone viral on social media, prompting the Himachal Pradesh Police to initiate a probe. The incident took place on Saturday, the police said on Sunday.

In the 1.8-minute-long video, the man is seen bent over with his arms looped behind the legs to hold his ears. He is kicked in the face and slapped by the personnel. Prima facie, one police constable and some BRO personnel were involved in this incident, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

A probe has been initiated in the matter. DSP Manali is heading the inquiry, he said. On December 24, 10 tourists from Delhi were arrested and their cars impounded after they stopped inside the tunnel and danced, leading to a traffic jam.

On December 27, 15 more tourists, including seven from Delhi, were arrested and two vehicles seized on or obstructing traffic inside the tunnel.