HP Reports 229 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Infection Tally Nears 15,000; Death Toll Rises To 182

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh reported three more COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday, taking the death toll in the state to 182, while 229 new cases pushed the infection tally to 14,977. The fatalities were reported from Shimla, Sirmaur and Solan, Health department data showed.

Kangra has so far reported 44 COVID-19 deaths, followed by 33 in Shimla, 28 in Solan, 25 in Mandi, 14 in Sirmaur, 12 in Una, 10 in Chamba, seven in Hamirpur, six in Kullu, two in Kinnaur and one in Bilaspur. A total of 399 patients recuperated from the disease on Wednesday, pushing the number of recoveries to 11,370. Twenty people have migrated out of the state, the Health department said.

Himachal Pradesh currently has 3,400 active COVID-19 cases..

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor