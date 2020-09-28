INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData

 Live score

News18 »
1-MIN READ

HP: Shimla-Chandigarh National Highway Blocked After Landslide In Solan

HP: Shimla-Chandigarh National Highway Blocked After Landslide In Solan

The Shimla-Chandigarh National Highway number 22 was blocked after a major landslide occurred in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Monday, police said. Major cracks developed on the road after the landslide at Waknaghat, they said, adding that there was no possibility of opening the road till Tuesday morning. The police advised people to use alternate routes of Kufri-Kandaghat, Mehli-Kandaghat via Junga and Tutu to Kunihar to avoid inconvenience.

Shimla:The Shimla-Chandigarh National Highway number 22 was blocked after a major landslide occurred in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district on Monday, police said. Major cracks developed on the road after the landslide at Waknaghat, they said, adding that there was no possibility of opening the road till Tuesday morning. The police advised people to use alternate routes of Kufri-Kandaghat, Mehli-Kandaghat via Junga and Tutu to Kunihar to avoid inconvenience.

Similarly, people coming from Rampur, Rohru, Kotkhai and Chopal may use Chhaila to Solan route via Neripul and Giripul, they said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: September 28, 2020, 11:07 PM IST
Next Story
Loading