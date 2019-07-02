Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

HP TET 2019 Answer Key: HPBOSE to Publish Answer Key Shortly at hpbose.org

However, there is no official confirmation from the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education Board regarding the date and time for release of HP TET Answer Key 2019.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 2, 2019, 5:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
HP TET 2019 Answer Key: HPBOSE to Publish Answer Key Shortly at hpbose.org
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
Loading...

HP TET 2019 Answer Key Expected Today| The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will release the HP TET 2019 Answer Key probably on July 2 (today). The Himachal Pradesh TET Answer Key 2019, HP TET 2019 Answer Key will be published on the HPBOSE’s official website hpbose.org and an online window allowing its download will be activated soon.

However, there is no official confirmation from the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education Board regarding the date and time for release of HP TET Answer Key 2019. All candidates who took the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Entrance Test or HPTET 2019 examination between June 16 and June 30 can download the HPTET preliminary answer key for estimating their scores.

Himachal Pradesh TET 2019: Steps to download HP TET 2019 Answer Key

Follow the below-listed steps for downloading HP TET 2019 Answer Key for these subjects- TGT Arts, TGT Non-Medical, JBT, Shastri, TGT Medical, Language Teacher, Punjabi, and Urdu.

Step 1- Visit the of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education HPBOSE’s official website hpbose.org

Step 2- Search for HP TET Answer Key 2019 download tab and click on it

Step 3- On HP TET 2019 Answer Key window, enter your roll number, date of birth as required and hit submit button

Step 4- The HP TET 2019 TGT Arts Answer Key , HP TET 2019 TGT Non-Medical Answer Key, HP TET 2019 JBT Answer Key, HP TET 2019 Shastri Answer Key, HP TET 2019 TGT

Medical Answer Key, HP TET 2019 LT Answer Key, HP TET 2019 Punjabi Answer Key, HP TET 2019 Urdu Answer Key will be displayed

Step 5- Save the PDF file and take a printout of HP TET Answer Key 2019

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram