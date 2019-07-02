HP TET 2019 Answer Key: HPBOSE to Publish Answer Key Shortly at hpbose.org
However, there is no official confirmation from the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education Board regarding the date and time for release of HP TET Answer Key 2019.
HP TET 2019 Answer Key Expected Today| The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will release the HP TET 2019 Answer Key probably on July 2 (today). The Himachal Pradesh TET Answer Key 2019, HP TET 2019 Answer Key will be published on the HPBOSE’s official website hpbose.org and an online window allowing its download will be activated soon.
All candidates who took the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Entrance Test or HPTET 2019 examination between June 16 and June 30 can download the HPTET preliminary answer key for estimating their scores.
Himachal Pradesh TET 2019: Steps to download HP TET 2019 Answer Key
Follow the below-listed steps for downloading HP TET 2019 Answer Key for these subjects- TGT Arts, TGT Non-Medical, JBT, Shastri, TGT Medical, Language Teacher, Punjabi, and Urdu.
Step 1- Visit the of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education HPBOSE’s official website hpbose.org
Step 2- Search for HP TET Answer Key 2019 download tab and click on it
Step 3- On HP TET 2019 Answer Key window, enter your roll number, date of birth as required and hit submit button
Step 4- The HP TET 2019 TGT Arts Answer Key , HP TET 2019 TGT Non-Medical Answer Key, HP TET 2019 JBT Answer Key, HP TET 2019 Shastri Answer Key, HP TET 2019 TGT
Medical Answer Key, HP TET 2019 LT Answer Key, HP TET 2019 Punjabi Answer Key, HP TET 2019 Urdu Answer Key will be displayed
Step 5- Save the PDF file and take a printout of HP TET Answer Key 2019
