HP TET Admit Card 2019: Himachal Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test June Hall Tickets Released at hpbose.org

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) released the HP Teachers Eligibility Test Admit Card 2019 on its official website hpbose.org.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 19, 2019, 7:14 AM IST
HP TET Admit Card 2019: Himachal Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test June Hall Tickets Released at hpbose.org
Representative image.
HP TET Admit Card 2019 | The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) released the HP TET 2019 admit card for the June session on its official website hpbose.org.

The HP TET 2019 Admit Card for these teaching disciplines Arts, Non-Medical, Medical, Shastri, Language Teacher, JBT, Punjabi, and Urdu was released. On entering the correct exam credentials, the HP TET Admit Card 2019 can be downloaded from this direct URL hosted by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education.

Steps to Download HP TET Admit Card 2019

As the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Entrance Test (HPTET) 2019 for Arts, Medical is scheduled for June 23 and for Punjabi, Urdu subjects the exam will be on June 30, all candidates for these disciplines can download their HP TET 2019 Adm0it Card at the earliest.

Here are steps for downloading HP TET Arts 2019 Admit Card, HP TET Medical 2019 Admit Card, HP TET 2019 Punjabi Admit Card, HP TET 2019 Urdu Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the official website hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on link reading ‘download HP TET Admit Card 2019’ available on the homepage

Step 3: On new login window, enter the required detail like application number/ date of birth and submit it

Step 4: The appropriate HP TET Arts 2019 Admit Card, HP TET Medical 2019 Admit Card, HP TET 2019 Punjabi Admit Card, HP TET 2019 Urdu Admit Card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the soft copy and take a printout as it has to be shown at the exam center on HPTET 2019 exam day.

