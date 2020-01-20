HP TET Result 2019 Released at hpbose.org, Here's How You Can Check Your Score

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Monday released the HP Teacher Eligibility Test November 2019 result on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the HP TET examination can check their results on the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.org.

The HPBOSE had conducted the HP TET November 2019 examination for eight subjects, including Arts, JBT, Language Teacher, Medical, Non-Medical, Punjabi, Shashtri and Urdu.

Students are advised to follow the below-listed steps to check their Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test Result 2019.

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPBOSE hpbose.org

Step 1: Click on HP TET November Result 2019

Step 3; Enter your HP TET roll number or application number

Step 4: Your Himachal Pradesh TET Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download your HP TET Result 2019 for future reference

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, Dharamshala came into existence in 1969 as per Himachal Pradesh Act No. 14 of 1968 with its head-quarter at Shimla later shifted to Dharamshala in January 1983.

