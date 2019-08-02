HP TET Result 2019 Released at hpbose.org. Here's How You Can Check Your Score

HP TET Result 2019 | The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the HP TET result 2019, Himachal Pradesh TET Result 2019. The Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test Result 2019, HP TET result 2019 has been published by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education on their official website hpbose.org.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has conducted the Teachers Eligibility Test in June. Students who have appeared for the examination can check their HP TET Result 2019 via direct link http://hpbose.org/OnlineServices/CET/TET/Result.aspx?E=1. The HP TET result 2019 has been released for JBT, Shastri, LT, TGT (Non-Med), TGT (Med), TGT(Arts), Punjabi, and Urdu streams.

HP TET result 2019: Steps to Check Score

Students are advised to follow the below-listed steps to check their Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test Result 2019.

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPBOSE hpbose.org

Step 1: Click on HP TET June Result 2019

Step 3; Enter your HP TET roll number or application number

Step 4: Your Himachal Pradesh TET Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download your HP TET Result 2019 for future reference

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, Dharamshala came into existence in 1969 as per Himachal Pradesh Act No. 14 of 1968 with its head-quarter at Shimla later shifted to Dharamshala in January 1983.