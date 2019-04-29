Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

HPBOSE 10th Result 2019: HP Board Announced Class 10 Results at hpbose.org; 60.79 Percent Passed

The HPBOSE 10th Result 2019, HP Board 10th Result 2019 released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education on its official website at hpbose.org.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 29, 2019, 1:44 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
HPBOSE 10th Result 2019: HP Board Announced Class 10 Results at hpbose.org; 60.79 Percent Passed
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
Loading...
HPBOSE 10th Result 2019 | The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education HPBOSE announced the HP 10th Result 2019, HP Board Result 2019. The HPBOSE 10th Result 2019, HP Board 10th Result 2019 announced by the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education on its official website at hpbose.org.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education usually conducts the Himachal Pradesh Class 10 examination in the month of March. For the academic year 2018-19, the Himachal Pradesh class 10 examinations began on 7th March, 2019 and continued till 20th March, 2019.




Students can check their HP 10th Result 2019, HP Board 10th Result 2019 on these websites as well - examresults.net indiaresults.com

HPBOSE 10th Result 2019

Total Students who appeared - 1,11,980
Total pass percentage - 60.79 %
Topper - Atharv Thakur - 98.71%

How to check Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 10th Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the tab 'HP 10th Result 2019, HP Board 10th esult 2019,

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number and other details to get your HPBOSE 10th Result 2019

Step 4: Download your HP Board Result 2019 for class 10 and keep a prinout of your HP Board Class 10 Result 2019 for future reference.

Students who dont have access to internet can check their HPBOSE Result 2019, HP Board 10th Result 2019 via SMS service

Get HP Board Class 10 Results 2019 via SMS

Himachal Class 10 Result 2019 - HPBOSE Matric Class 10 Results 2019 on SMS

SMS - HP10ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Last year, approximately 1.5 lakh students registered for the exam and the pass percentage was 62.83%. Almost an equal number of students had appeared for the exams this year, in 2019.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram