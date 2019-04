HPBOSE 10th Result 2019: HP Board Announced Class 10 Results at hpbose.org; 60.79 Percent Passed

ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263



Last year, approximately 1.5 lakh students registered for the exam and the pass percentage was 62.83%. Almost an equal number of students had appeared for the exams this year, in 2019. Class 10th Result 2019

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education HPBOSE announced the HP 10th Result 2019 , HP Board Result 2019. The HPBOSE 10th Result 2019, HP Board 10th Result 2019 announced by the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education on its official website at hpbose.org The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education usually conducts the Himachal Pradesh Class 10 examination in the month of March. For the academic year 2018-19, the Himachal Pradesh class 10 examinations began on 7th March, 2019 and continued till 20th March, 2019.Students can check their HP 10th Result 2019, HP Board 10th Result 2019 on these websites as well - examresults.net Total Students who appeared - 1,11,980Total pass percentage - 60.79 %Topper - Atharv Thakur - 98.71%Step 1: Visit the official website hpbose.org Step 2: Click on the tab 'HP 10th Result 2019, HP Board 10th esult 2019,Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number and other details to get your HPBOSE 10th Result 2019Step 4: Download your HP Board Result 2019 for class 10 and keep a prinout of your HP Board Class 10 Result 2019 for future reference.Students who dont have access to internet can check their HPBOSE Result 2019, HP Board 10th Result 2019 via SMS serviceSMS -