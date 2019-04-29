English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
HPBOSE 10th Result 2019: HP Board Announced Class 10 Results at hpbose.org; 60.79 Percent Passed
The HPBOSE 10th Result 2019, HP Board 10th Result 2019 released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education on its official website at hpbose.org.
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
HPBOSE 10th Result 2019 | The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education HPBOSE announced the HP 10th Result 2019, HP Board Result 2019. The HPBOSE 10th Result 2019, HP Board 10th Result 2019 announced by the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education on its official website at hpbose.org.
The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education usually conducts the Himachal Pradesh Class 10 examination in the month of March. For the academic year 2018-19, the Himachal Pradesh class 10 examinations began on 7th March, 2019 and continued till 20th March, 2019.
Students can check their HP 10th Result 2019, HP Board 10th Result 2019 on these websites as well - examresults.net indiaresults.com
HPBOSE 10th Result 2019
Total Students who appeared - 1,11,980
Total pass percentage - 60.79 %
Topper - Atharv Thakur - 98.71%
How to check Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 10th Result 2019
Step 1: Visit the official website hpbose.org
Step 2: Click on the tab 'HP 10th Result 2019, HP Board 10th esult 2019,
Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number and other details to get your HPBOSE 10th Result 2019
Step 4: Download your HP Board Result 2019 for class 10 and keep a prinout of your HP Board Class 10 Result 2019 for future reference.
Students who dont have access to internet can check their HPBOSE Result 2019, HP Board 10th Result 2019 via SMS service
Get HP Board Class 10 Results 2019 via SMS
Himachal Class 10 Result 2019 - HPBOSE Matric Class 10 Results 2019 on SMS
SMS - HP10
ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
Last year, approximately 1.5 lakh students registered for the exam and the pass percentage was 62.83%. Almost an equal number of students had appeared for the exams this year, in 2019.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Live TV
Photogallery
