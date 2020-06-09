HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: Himachal Pradesh Board SSC Exam Results Announced, Check at hpbose.org

HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) declared the results for Class 10 board exams on Tuesday. The HPBOSE, had earlier, scheduled the declaration of the SSC Results 2020 on June 8, however, the announcement was postponed later. The candidates can check their results on the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

The results were declared by board chief Suresh Kumar Soni and secretary Akshay Sood in a press conference. The board officials said that this year 68.11 percent of the students have cleared the matric exams.

A total of 1,04,323 students appeared for the examination, of which 70,371 passed while 5,617 students will have to appear for compartment exam. The HPBOSE class 10 examination took place between February 22 and March 19.

Among the 53,526 boys, 34,560 managed to clear the exams. Among girls, 35,811 out of 50,094 passed the class 10 board exam.

It is important to note that due to the novel coronavirus outbreak across the nation, the HPBOSE class 10 Result 2020 have been announced online. To adhere to the guidelines of the Indian government and keep the spread of novel coronavirus on bay, all schools have been advised to not display of HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 on notice boards like usual years.

Here’s how to check HPBOSE Class 10 Results 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board at hpbose.org



Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to check Class 10 Results



Step 3: Enter the registration number and other details as asked, and submit



Step 4: Your scorecard will be available online



Step 5: Download the result and save it for future reference

The students will receive their marksheet from their respective schools after the end of the lockdown period in the state.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh board will announce the HPBOSE class 12 results by June-end. As the Geography examination was pending, the board recently announced that it would be conducting the same on 8 June across over 300 centres in the state.