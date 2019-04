HPBOSE 12 Result 2019: Himachal Pradesh Board Declared Scores at hpbose.org; Commerce Stream Topped

| Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education declared the HPBOSE class 12 result 2019. The result for Himachal Pradesh Board published on its official website at hpbose.org Since, the students have high chance of experiencing traffic on the official website, they must keep their admit cards or hall tickets handy to prevent any kind of delay in accessing their HPBOSE result. The candidates can alternatively check their HPBOSE 12th result on examresults.net and indiaresults.com Topper Priety Birsanta scored 98.8% in HPBOSE 12th examination. A total of 49136 male candidates have appeared for the exam, of which 28,375 passed. Girls have this year too, outshone boys with 45,784 female candidates registered of which 30,574 passed.1. Visit the official site of HP BOSE at hpbose.org examresults.net and indiaresults.com. 2. Click on the result link available on the home page.3. Enter the name and the roll number as mentioned on the admit card.4. Click on ‘Search Result’ tab.5. Your result will be displayed on the screen.6. Download the result and keep a print out for further need.Around 1 lakh candidates have appeared for the exam, which was conducted between March 6 and March 29.