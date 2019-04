HPBOSE 12th Result 2019 Declared at hpbose.org, Pass Percentage at an All-Time Low at 62.01

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has announced HP Board Class 12th Results 2019 today. The HP Board announced the HPBOSE Class 12th 2019 Results on April 22. The students who have appeared for the Class 12 HP Board 2019 Exam can check their results at the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board hpbose.org The students can alternatively check their results at private websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com Topper Priety Birsanta scored 98.8% in HPBOSE 12th examination. This year, the HPBOSE Class 12th Results have touched an all-time low at the pass percentage of 62.01%. The Class 12th Results for HPBOSE has been declining since 2016. Out of 95492 students who appeared for Class 12th 2019 Examination this year, only 55949 students have passed the examination. Around 16,000 will be re-appearing at HPBOSE 2019 Re-appear Examination for Class 12th.The girls have once again outshone at HP Board 2019 Class 12th Results. Out of 49136 male students, only 28375 have made it through HPBOSE Class 12th Results 2019, while 30574 female candidates out of 45784 have successfully passed the HPBOSE 2019 Class 12th Examination.Step 1. Visit the official site of Himachal P0radesh Board at hpbose.org Step 2. Click on the available result linkStep 3. Enter your name and roll number. Then, click on 'Search Result' optionStep 4. The HPBOSE 12th result will be displayed on the screenStep 5. Download the result and keep a print out for further useIn 2018, around 98, 281students have appeared for the Class 12th Exam, out of which 68469 students had cleared. Last year, Results for HP Board Class 12th were announced in May.The students, who have appeared for 2019 Class 12th Examination, can also check their result through SMS. For this, the student will have to message important details on 56263 — HP12