Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

HPBOSE 12th Result 2019 Declared at hpbose.org, Pass Percentage at an All-Time Low at 62.01

The HP Board announced the HPBOSE 12th 2019 Results on April 22. Students can check their HP Board result at the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board at hpbose.org.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 22, 2019, 12:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
HPBOSE 12th Result 2019 Declared at hpbose.org, Pass Percentage at an All-Time Low at 62.01
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
HPBOSE 12th Result 2019 | The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has announced HP Board Class 12th Results 2019 today. The HP Board announced the HPBOSE Class 12th 2019 Results on April 22. The students who have appeared for the Class 12 HP Board 2019 Exam can check their results at the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board hpbose.org.

The students can alternatively check their results at private websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Topper Priety Birsanta scored 98.8% in HPBOSE 12th examination. This year, the HPBOSE Class 12th Results have touched an all-time low at the pass percentage of 62.01%. The Class 12th Results for HPBOSE has been declining since 2016. Out of 95492 students who appeared for Class 12th 2019 Examination this year, only 55949 students have passed the examination. Around 16,000 will be re-appearing at HPBOSE 2019 Re-appear Examination for Class 12th.

The girls have once again outshone at HP Board 2019 Class 12th Results. Out of 49136 male students, only 28375 have made it through HPBOSE Class 12th Results 2019, while 30574 female candidates out of 45784 have successfully passed the HPBOSE 2019 Class 12th Examination.

How to Check HPBOSE 12th result 2019

Step 1. Visit the official site of Himachal P0radesh Board at hpbose.org

Step 2. Click on the available result link

Step 3. Enter your name and roll number. Then, click on 'Search Result' option

Step 4. The HPBOSE 12th result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download the result and keep a print out for further use

In 2018, around 98, 281students have appeared for the Class 12th Exam, out of which 68469 students had cleared. Last year, Results for HP Board Class 12th were announced in May.

The students, who have appeared for 2019 Class 12th Examination, can also check their result through SMS. For this, the student will have to message important details on 56263 — HP12 roll number.

Related Stories

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram