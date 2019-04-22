English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
HPBOSE 12th Result 2019: Himachal Pradesh Board Declared Class 12 Scores at hpbose.org; Details
Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education released the HPBOSE 12th result on the official website at hpbose.org.
(Image: News18.com)
HPBOSE 12th result 2019 | Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or HPBOSE declared the HPBOSE class 12th result 2019. The Himachal Pradesh class 12 result released by the HP board on its official website at hpbose.org. Therefore, HP students must be ready for the class 12 result and keep their admit cards or hall tickets handy to prevent any kind of delay in accessing their HPBOSE result. However, candidates can alternatively check their HPBOSE 12th result on examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
Around 1 lakh candidates have appeared for HPBOSE 12th Examination 2019, which was conducted between March 6 and March 29. The HP Board Results 2018 for Class 12th were declared on April 24 last year. A total of 68,469 students passed the 2018 HP Board Examination with 86% overall pass percentage. In 2018, 98, 281 students appeared for HP Class 12th Examination.
Topper Priety Birsanta scored 98.8% in HPBOSE 12th examination. A total of 49136 male candidates have appeared for the exam, of which 28,375 passed. Girls have this year too, outshone boys with 45,784 female candidates registered of which 30,574 passed.
How to Check HPBOSE 12th result 2019
Step 1. Visit the official site of Himachal P0radesh Board at hpbose.org
Step 2. Click on the available result link
Step 3. Enter your name and roll number. Then, click on 'Search Result' option
Step 4. The HPBOSE 12th result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5. Download the result and keep a print out for further use
With around 1 lakh students appearing for Class 12th 2019 HP Board, the results will remain suspense till April 22. The HP Board is expected to make an announcement on the declaration of 2019 HPBOSE Class 12th results soon.
About HPBOSE
HPBOSE came into existence in 1969 and has its headquarters in Dharamshala currently. HPBOSE’s earlier headquarters was in Shimla. The Himachal Pradesh Education Board prescribes syllabus, courses of instructions and textbooks for the Himachal Pradesh schools. It also conducts the HP BoSE examinations. Currently, more than 8000 schools are affiliated with the HP Board.
