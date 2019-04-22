Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

HPBOSE 12th Result 2019: Himachal Pradesh Board Declared Class 12 Scores at hpbose.org; Details

Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education released the HPBOSE 12th result on the official website at hpbose.org.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 22, 2019, 11:55 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
HPBOSE 12th Result 2019: Himachal Pradesh Board Declared Class 12 Scores at hpbose.org; Details
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
HPBOSE 12th result 2019 | Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or HPBOSE declared the HPBOSE class 12th result 2019. The Himachal Pradesh class 12 result released by the HP board on its official website at hpbose.org. Therefore, HP students must be ready for the class 12 result and keep their admit cards or hall tickets handy to prevent any kind of delay in accessing their HPBOSE result. However, candidates can alternatively check their HPBOSE 12th result on examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Around 1 lakh candidates have appeared for HPBOSE 12th Examination 2019, which was conducted between March 6 and March 29. The HP Board Results 2018 for Class 12th were declared on April 24 last year. A total of 68,469 students passed the 2018 HP Board Examination with 86% overall pass percentage. In 2018, 98, 281 students appeared for HP Class 12th Examination.




Topper Priety Birsanta scored 98.8% in HPBOSE 12th examination. A total of 49136 male candidates have appeared for the exam, of which 28,375 passed. Girls have this year too, outshone boys with 45,784 female candidates registered of which 30,574 passed.

How to Check HPBOSE 12th result 2019

Step 1. Visit the official site of Himachal P0radesh Board at hpbose.org

Step 2. Click on the available result link

Step 3. Enter your name and roll number. Then, click on 'Search Result' option

Step 4. The HPBOSE 12th result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download the result and keep a print out for further use

With around 1 lakh students appearing for Class 12th 2019 HP Board, the results will remain suspense till April 22. The HP Board is expected to make an announcement on the declaration of 2019 HPBOSE Class 12th results soon.

About HPBOSE

HPBOSE came into existence in 1969 and has its headquarters in Dharamshala currently. HPBOSE’s earlier headquarters was in Shimla. The Himachal Pradesh Education Board prescribes syllabus, courses of instructions and textbooks for the Himachal Pradesh schools. It also conducts the HP BoSE examinations. Currently, more than 8000 schools are affiliated with the HP Board.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram