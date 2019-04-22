English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
HPBOSE 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: HP Board Class 12 Results Declared at hpbose.org; 62.01 Percent Passed
The HPBOSE class 12 result announced in Himachal Pradesh by the HP board and the scores will be released on its official website at hpbose.org.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
HPBOSE 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Himachal Pradesh Board students must be ready with their admit cards an hall tickets as the HPBOSE declared the HPBOSE class 12th result 2019. The Himachal Pradesh class 12 result announced by the HP board and the scores released on its official website at hpbose.org. HP students must be ready with their admit cards or hall tickets to avoid any kind of delay in checking their HPBOSE result. However, candidates can also check their HPBOSE 12th result on examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
The Examination for HPBOSE Class 12th 2019 took place between March 6 and March 29. Around 8000 Himachal Pradesh Schools are affiliated to HPBOSE and all the students from these schools will have their HPBOSE 2019 Class 12th Results announced today.
Around 1 lakh candidates have appeared for HPBOSE 12thExamination 2019. The HP Board Results 2018 for Class 12th were declared on April 24 last year. A total of 68,469 students passed the 2018 HP Board Examination with 86% overall pass percentage.
11:52am: This year, HPBOSE topper is from commerce stream. From the last two years, toppers have been from science stream. Ashmita Sharma tops arts stream by scoring 96.4 % marks, Priety Birsanta tops commerce stream 98.8%, and Anil Kumar tops science stream 98.6%.
11:50am: Out of 49136 male candidates, 28375 passed, and among 45784 female candidates, 30574 passed the HPBOSE 12th result 2019.
11:45am: Priety Birsanta topped the HPBOSE 12th result with scores at 98.8%
11:40am: The HPBOSE 12th result 2019 pass percentage has significantly dipped. The dip was of nearly 7% from last year when pass percentage was 69.67%.
11:38am: The pass percentage of HPBOSE 12th result 2019 is 62.01%
11:35am: HPBOSE result 2019 declared. Out of 95492 students who appeared in the class 12 exam, 55949 passed the same while over 16,000 have to reappear in a compartment or supplementary exam, as per the latest inputs.
11:27am: Himachal Pradesh students can also follow hindi News18.com to get updates on HPBOSE 12th result 2019.
11:25am: Around 8,000 Himachal Pradesh Schools are affiliated to HPBOSE and all the students from these schools will have their HPBOSE 2019 Class 12th Results announced today.
11:20am: Around 1 lakh students sat for HPBOSE 2019 Class 12th Examination this year.
11:13am: HP Board candidates need to score at least 33% marks to clear a subject as well as overall percentage of 33% to be declared pass.
11:08am: The Himachal Pradesh Board did not reveal as to why the HP 12th result was postponed.
11:05am: The HPBOSE 12th result 2019 will be declared at 1pm. It was scheduled for 11am release.
11:00am: HPBOSE came into existence in 1969 and has its headquarters in Dharamshala currently.
The Examination for HPBOSE Class 12th 2019 took place between March 6 and March 29. Around 8000 Himachal Pradesh Schools are affiliated to HPBOSE and all the students from these schools will have their HPBOSE 2019 Class 12th Results announced today.
Around 1 lakh candidates have appeared for HPBOSE 12thExamination 2019. The HP Board Results 2018 for Class 12th were declared on April 24 last year. A total of 68,469 students passed the 2018 HP Board Examination with 86% overall pass percentage.
11:52am: This year, HPBOSE topper is from commerce stream. From the last two years, toppers have been from science stream. Ashmita Sharma tops arts stream by scoring 96.4 % marks, Priety Birsanta tops commerce stream 98.8%, and Anil Kumar tops science stream 98.6%.
11:50am: Out of 49136 male candidates, 28375 passed, and among 45784 female candidates, 30574 passed the HPBOSE 12th result 2019.
11:45am: Priety Birsanta topped the HPBOSE 12th result with scores at 98.8%
11:40am: The HPBOSE 12th result 2019 pass percentage has significantly dipped. The dip was of nearly 7% from last year when pass percentage was 69.67%.
11:38am: The pass percentage of HPBOSE 12th result 2019 is 62.01%
11:35am: HPBOSE result 2019 declared. Out of 95492 students who appeared in the class 12 exam, 55949 passed the same while over 16,000 have to reappear in a compartment or supplementary exam, as per the latest inputs.
11:27am: Himachal Pradesh students can also follow hindi News18.com to get updates on HPBOSE 12th result 2019.
11:25am: Around 8,000 Himachal Pradesh Schools are affiliated to HPBOSE and all the students from these schools will have their HPBOSE 2019 Class 12th Results announced today.
11:20am: Around 1 lakh students sat for HPBOSE 2019 Class 12th Examination this year.
11:13am: HP Board candidates need to score at least 33% marks to clear a subject as well as overall percentage of 33% to be declared pass.
11:08am: The Himachal Pradesh Board did not reveal as to why the HP 12th result was postponed.
11:05am: The HPBOSE 12th result 2019 will be declared at 1pm. It was scheduled for 11am release.
11:00am: HPBOSE came into existence in 1969 and has its headquarters in Dharamshala currently.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Explosions at Churches and Hotels in Sri Lanka On Easter Morning
-
Saturday 20 April , 2019
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Explosions at Churches and Hotels in Sri Lanka On Easter Morning
Saturday 20 April , 2019 Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
Friday 19 April , 2019 Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile Ban: Nepal’s Supreme Court Orders Govt Not To Ban PUBG as it is Freedom of Expression
- IPL 2019 | 'Last Thing I Expected to Happen' - Kohli on Dhoni Missing the Final Ball
- Bran Stark's Major Burn to Jamie Has Sent 'Game of Thrones' Fans on a Nostalgia Ride
- Game of Thrones Season 8: According to AI Algorithms, Here's Who Will Survive the Final Season
- Realme 3 Pro to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results