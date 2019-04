HPBOSE 12th Result 2019 to be Announced by Himachal Pradesh Board Shortly at hpbose.org; How to Check

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) is all set to announce the HP Board Class 12th Results 2019 shortly on its official website hpbose.org . The HP Board was earlier expected to release 2019 HPBOSE Class 12th Results today.According to the Himachal Pradesh Board officials, the Class 12th HPBOSE 2019 Result was supposed to be out today, however, there has been no official notification available on HPBOSE website, hpbose.org . In addition, there has been no official announcement for the accurate time for Class 12th Results 2019 yet. Close to 1 lakh students sat for HPBOSE 2019 Class 12th Examination this year.The Examination for HPBOSE Class 12th 2019 took place between March 6 and March 29. Around 8000 Himachal Pradesh Schools are affiliated to HPBOSE and all the students from these schools will have their HPBOSE 2019 Class 12th Results announced today.Step 1. Go to the official site of Himachal P0radesh Board at hpbose.org Step 2. Click on the available result linkStep 3. Enter your name and roll number. Then, click on 'Search Result' optionStep 4. The HPBOSE 12th result will be displayed on the screenStep 5. Download the result and keep a print out for further useThe students can check their results for 2019 HP Board Class 12th Examination on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board at hpbose.org . Alternatively, the 2019 Results for HP Board Class 12th can be checked at examresults.net The students will need to keep their candidate number and roll number ready for checking their Class 12th 2019 HP Board Results. The students are advised to keep their admit cards for HPBOSE 2019 Class 12th Examinations ready before the announcement of the results.You can keep checking the official website for further notice