Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

HPBOSE 12th Result 2019 to be Announced by Himachal Pradesh Board Tomorrow at hpbose.org; How to Check

Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will announce the HPBOSE 12th result on the official website at hpbose.org.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 19, 2019, 9:42 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
HPBOSE 12th Result 2019 to be Announced by Himachal Pradesh Board Tomorrow at hpbose.org; How to Check
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
HPBOSE 12th Result 2019 | The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) is all set to announce the HP Board Class 12th Results 2019 tomorrow, April 20. The HP Board, which was earlier expected to release 2019 HPBOSE Class 12th Results on Monday, April 22, has decided to prepone the announcement of 2019 Class 12th Result HPBOSE.

As confirmed by the Himachal Pradesh Board officials, the Class 12th HPBOSE 2019 Result will be out tomorrow, however, there has been no official notification available on HPBOSE website, hpbose.org. In addition, there has been no official announcement for the accurate time for Class 12th Results 2019 yet. Close to 1 lakh students sat for HPBOSE 2019 Class 12th Examination this year.

The Examination for HPBOSE Class 12th 2019 took place between March 6 and March 29. Around 8000 Himachal Pradesh Schools are affiliated to HPBOSE and all the students from these schools will have their HPBOSE 2019 Class 12th Results announced tomorrow.

How to Check HPBOSE 12th result 2019

Step 1. Go to the official site of Himachal P0radesh Board at hpbose.org

Step 2. Click on the available result link

Step 3. Enter your name and roll number. Then, click on 'Search Result' option

Step 4. The HPBOSE 12th result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download the result and keep a print out for further use

The students can check their results for 2019 HP Board Class 12th Examination on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board at hpbose.org. Alternatively, the 2019 Results for HP Board Class 12th can be checked at examresults.net, indiaresults.com.

The students will need to keep their candidate number and roll number ready for checking their Class 12th 2019 HP Board Results. The students are advised to keep their admit cards for HPBOSE 2019 Class 12th Examinations ready before the announcement of the results.

You can keep checking the official website for further notice

Related Stories

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram