HPBOSE 12th Result 2020: Himachal Board to Release Class 12 Results Shortly at hpbose.org; When to Check

HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 | Some reports suggest that the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) will announce the HPBOSE 12th result 2020 today (June 18, Thursday). On the official website at hpbose.org, the Himachal Pradesh Board result for Plus Two students will be released. Once the results are announced, students must enter their roll number in the window marked 'HP board 12th result 2020' and their scores will appear on the screen.

In a recent notification, the Himachal Board said that it will not be conducting the pending Class 12 exams, adding that the result would be declared based on four exams that were conducted. The marks of the fifth elective subject will be marked in proportion to the highest marks scored in the four subjects, the Himachal Pradesh Board said.

Students can check their results directly here:

How to Check HP Class 12 Result 2020?



Step 1. Visit the official website at hpbose.org



Step 2. On the homepage, click on the HPBOSE 12th result 2020 link



Step 3. A new page will appear on the display screen



Step 4. Key in your credentials and log in



Step 5. HPBOSE Class 12 results will be displayed on the screen



Step 6. Download the results and take its print out.

Himachal Class 12 Result 2020 - HPBOSE Plus Two Class 12 Results 2020 on SMS



SMS - HP12 ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education is an agency of the Government of Himachal Pradesh. It was founded in the year 1969 as per Himachal Pradesh Act No. 14 of 1968 with its headquarters at Shimla which was later shifted to Dharamshala in January 1983.