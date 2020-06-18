 HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 Live Updates: Himachal Pradesh Board to Release Class 12 Results Today at hpbose.org - News18

HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 Live Updates: Himachal Pradesh Board to Release Class 12 Results Today at hpbose.org

News18.com | June 18, 2020, 9:31 AM IST
Event Highlights

Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 Live Updates | The students in the hilly state of Himachal Pradesh may prepare for their HSC results as the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the HPBOSE class 12th result 2020 today (June 18, Thursday). Students can expect their HPBOSE results around 11:30am today. The Himachal Pradesh board results are released on its official website at hpbose.org. An official in the Board told News18 yesterday that the evaluation process is almost over, therefore, the HPBOSE students can be prepared to get their class 12 results, which can be checked online as well as via sms. Today, the results will be declared for only four exams, which could successfully be conducted before the coronavirus crisis.

On Tuesday, an official in the Himachal Pradesh Board had said that the class 12 results will be released before June 20 as the evaluation procedure was almost over.
Jun 18, 2020 9:31 am (IST)

2019 Class 12 Performance | Last year, the overall passing percentage for Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) Class 12 was 62.01%. 

Jun 18, 2020 9:24 am (IST)

How to Check Class 12 Result via SMS | Students can also check their HPBOSE Class 12 Board result via SMS

SMS - HP12ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

Jun 18, 2020 9:17 am (IST)

Schools, Colleges Closed Due to Covid-19 Crisis | All schools and colleges have been closed in Himachal Pradesh and other states across the country due to the outbreak of deadly novel coronavirus.

Jun 18, 2020 9:14 am (IST)

Students are advised not to panic and keep retrying if Himachal Pradesh Board official website crashes after the board results announcement for Class 12.

Jun 18, 2020 9:08 am (IST)

Here’s How to Check HPBOSE Class 12 Results 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board at hpbose.org 
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to check Class 12 Result
Step 3: Enter the registration number and other details as asked, and submit
Step 4: Your scorecard will be available online
Step 5: Download the result and save it for future reference

Jun 18, 2020 9:02 am (IST)

No Pending Exams to be Held | The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) recently announced that the pending class 12 examinations, which were scheduled to be held on and after March 23 and were postponed due to the nationwide lockdown, will not be conducted in light of the rapid spread of coronavirus.

Jun 18, 2020 9:01 am (IST)
 

HPBOSE 12th Results to be Released for Only 4 Subjects | In a recent notification, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE), Dharamshala, said that the class 12 Board results will be released based on the marks obtained in four exams that were successfully conducted. The marks of the fifth elective subject will be marked in proportion to the highest marks scored in the four subjects, said the HPBOSE notice.

Jun 18, 2020 8:58 am (IST)

Where to Check HPBOSE 12th Results | The official website where the Himachal Pradesh Board releases its results is hpbose.org. An official in the Board told News18 yesterday that the HPBOSE class 12 results can be expected to be released online today on its official website.

Jun 18, 2020 8:54 am (IST)

HPBOSE Class 12 Results 2020 Today | Sources in the Himachal Pradesh Board confirmed to News18 that the HPBOSE class 12 result 2020 can be released today (June 18, Thursday). An official said mentioned that since most of the evaluation procedure is complete, the HSC results can be expected to be released today. Therefore, students must be prepared for the announcement.

Jun 18, 2020 8:52 am (IST)

Himachal Pradesh Class 12 Result | HPBOSE Class 12 exams were scheduled to be held from March 4-27, but government had to cancel some papers due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown across the country. This also led to the delay in evaluation of answer sheets.

Jun 18, 2020 8:44 am (IST)

HPBOSE Result 2020 | The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or HPBOSE is likely to announce the HPBOSE class 12 result 2020 today at round 11am at hpbose.org.

HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 Live Updates: Himachal Pradesh Board to Release Class 12 Results Today at hpbose.org
Representative Image (Photo: News18.com)

Students can directly check their HPBOSE results by logging in here:



In a recent notification, the Himachal Board said that the pending Class 12 exams will not be conducted, adding that the result would be declared based on four exams that were conducted. The marks of the fifth elective subject will be marked in proportion to the highest marks scored in the four subjects, the Himachal Pradesh Board said.

Here's how to check HPBOSE Class 12th Results 2020


    • Step 1: Visit the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board at hpbose.org
    • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to check Class 12 Result
    • Step 3: Enter the registration number and other details as asked, and submit

    • Step 4: Your scorecard will be available online
    • Step 5: Download the result and save it for future reference


    Students can also check their results via SMS

    SMS - HP12ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

    About the Himachal Pradesh Board

    The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education is an agency of the Government of Himachal Pradesh. It was founded in the year 1969 as per Himachal Pradesh Act No. 14 of 1968 with its headquarters at Shimla which was later shifted to Dharamshala in January 1983.

