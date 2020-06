HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 Live Updates: Himachal Pradesh Board to Release Class 12 Results Today at hpbose.org

Read More

The students in the hilly state of Himachal Pradesh may prepare for their HSC results as the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the HPBOSE class 12th result 2020 today (June 18, Thursday). Students can expect their HPBOSE results around 11:30am today. The Himachal Pradesh board results are released on its official website at hpbose.org . An official in the Board told News18 yesterday that the evaluation process is almost over, therefore, the HPBOSE students can be prepared to get their class 12 results, which can be checked online as well as via sms. Today, the results will be declared for only four exams , which could successfully be conducted before the coronavirus crisis.On Tuesday, an official in the Himachal Pradesh Board had said that the class 12 results will be released before June 20 as the evaluation procedure was almost over.