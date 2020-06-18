HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 Live Updates: Himachal Pradesh Board to Release Class 12 Results Today at hpbose.org

Himachal Pradesh Class 12 Result | HPBOSE Class 12 exams were scheduled to be held from March 4-27, but government had to cancel some papers due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown across the country. This also led to the delay in evaluation of answer sheets.

HPBOSE Class 12 Results 2020 Today | Sources in the Himachal Pradesh Board confirmed to News18 that the HPBOSE class 12 result 2020 can be released today (June 18, Thursday). An official said mentioned that since most of the evaluation procedure is complete, the HSC results can be expected to be released today. Therefore, students must be prepared for the announcement.

Where to Check HPBOSE 12th Results | The official website where the Himachal Pradesh Board releases its results is hpbose.org . An official in the Board told News18 yesterday that the HPBOSE class 12 results can be expected to be released online today on its official website.

HPBOSE 12th Results to be Released for Only 4 Subjects | In a recent notification, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE), Dharamshala, said that the class 12 Board results will be released based on the marks obtained in four exams that were successfully conducted. The marks of the fifth elective subject will be marked in proportion to the highest marks scored in the four subjects, said the HPBOSE notice.

No Pending Exams to be Held | The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) recently announced that the pending class 12 examinations, which were scheduled to be held on and after March 23 and were postponed due to the nationwide lockdown, will not be conducted in light of the rapid spread of coronavirus.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board at hpbose.org Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to check Class 12 Result Step 3: Enter the registration number and other details as asked, and submit Step 4: Your scorecard will be available online Step 5: Download the result and save it for future reference

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education is an agency of the Government of Himachal Pradesh. It was founded in the year 1969 as per Himachal Pradesh Act No. 14 of 1968 with its headquarters at Shimla which was later shifted to Dharamshala in January 1983.