HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2020 LIVE Updates: HP Board SSC Exam Results Declared, Pass Percentage at 68.11%

It is important to note that due to the novel coronavirus outbreak across the nation, the HPBOSE class 10 Result 2020 has been announced online. To adhere to the guidelines of the Indian government and keep the spread of novel coronavirus on bay, all schools have been advised to not display of HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 on notice boards like usual years.



The students will receive their marksheet from their respective schools after the end of the lockdown period in the state.



Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh board will announce the HPBOSE class 12 results by June-end.