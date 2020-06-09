 HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2020 LIVE Updates: HP Board SSC Exam Results Declared, Pass Percentage at 68.11% - News18

HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2020 LIVE Updates: HP Board SSC Exam Results Declared, Pass Percentage at 68.11%

News18.com | June 9, 2020, 5:49 PM IST
Event Highlights

HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) declared the results for Class 10 board exams on Tuesday. The HPBOSE, had earlier, scheduled the declaration of the SSC Results 2020 on June 8, however, the announcement was postponed later. The candidates can check their results on the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

This year, approximately 1.5 lakh candidates appeared in the HPBOSE class 10 examination, which was scheduled between February 22 and March 19.
Jun 9, 2020 5:47 pm (IST)

Among girls, 35,811 out of 50,094 passed the HPBOSE class 10 board exam.

Jun 9, 2020 5:46 pm (IST)

Among the 53,526 boys, 34,560 managed to clear the exams.

Jun 9, 2020 5:44 pm (IST)

A total of 1,04,323 students appeared for the examination, of which 70,371 passed while 5,617 students will have to appear for compartment exam.

Jun 9, 2020 5:33 pm (IST)

According to the Hindustan Times, a student by the name of Tanu has bagged the top rank in by scoring 98.71%.

Jun 9, 2020 5:30 pm (IST)

Reportedly the official website of the Himachal Pradesh board has crashed. The students can check the result through theses websites - indiaresult.com and examresults.net

Jun 9, 2020 5:19 pm (IST)

68.11% Students Cleared HPBOSE Class 10 Exams | The board says 68.11 per cent students cleared the Himachal Pradesh Class 10 board examination.

Jun 9, 2020 5:15 pm (IST)

The results were declared in a press conference, which was attended by board chief Suresh Kumar Soni and secretary Akshay Sood. 

Jun 9, 2020 5:00 pm (IST)

HPBOSE SSC Results Declared | The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) declared the results for Class 10 board exams.

Jun 9, 2020 4:56 pm (IST)

The Himachal Board Class 10 exams 2020 were scheduled between February 22 and March 19.

Jun 9, 2020 4:44 pm (IST)

Results Will be Released Online | It is important to note that due to the novel coronavirus outbreak across the nation, the HPBOSE class 10 Result 2020 are going to be announced online.

Jun 9, 2020 4:42 pm (IST)

This year, approximately 1.5 lakh candidates appeared in the HPBOSE class 10 examination.

Jun 9, 2020 4:42 pm (IST)

Those who appeared for the HPBOSE Class 10 board exams 2020 can check their results on the official website hpbose.org.

Jun 9, 2020 4:40 pm (IST)

HPBOSE Class 10 Results Shortly | The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will shortly declare the results for Class 10 board exams. 

(Image: News18.com)

It is important to note that due to the novel coronavirus outbreak across the nation, the HPBOSE class 10 Result 2020 has been announced online. To adhere to the guidelines of the Indian government and keep the spread of novel coronavirus on bay, all schools have been advised to not display of HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 on notice boards like usual years.

The students will receive their marksheet from their respective schools after the end of the lockdown period in the state.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh board will announce the HPBOSE class 12 results by June-end.

Loading