HPBOSE Class 12 Exam 2019: 12 Students Caught Cheating in Himachal Pradesh

News18.com

Updated:March 10, 2019, 8:31 AM IST
Representational photo (PTI)
New Delhi: Twelve students appearing for Class 12 examination under Himachal Pradesh Board School Education were caught cheating and duplicating answers during Political Science exam on Friday.

The incident occurred in Senior Secondary School, Manali and Senior Secondary School, Bahang in Kullu district.

School authorities said that the students were caught in the CCTV installed at the centres copying answers and cheating from chits.

On the other hand, in Madhya Pradesh, a class 10 student appearing for Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education was caught cheating during Sociology examination by invigilators on Friday.

Officials claimed that Friday's incident is an isolated case of cheating as nothing of that sort, apart of this, has been reported yet.

As many as 15,099 pupils appeared for the examination out of 15,552 students.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
