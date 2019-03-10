English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
HPBOSE Class 12 Exam 2019: 12 Students Caught Cheating in Himachal Pradesh
Representational photo (PTI)
New Delhi: Twelve students appearing for Class 12 examination under Himachal Pradesh Board School Education were caught cheating and duplicating answers during Political Science exam on Friday.
The incident occurred in Senior Secondary School, Manali and Senior Secondary School, Bahang in Kullu district.
School authorities said that the students were caught in the CCTV installed at the centres copying answers and cheating from chits.
Officials claimed that Friday's incident is an isolated case of cheating as nothing of that sort, apart of this, has been reported yet.
As many as 15,099 pupils appeared for the examination out of 15,552 students.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
