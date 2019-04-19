Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2019: Himachal Pradesh Board to Declare Scores Tomorrow at hpbose.org; Links Here

Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, which was supposed to announce the result on April 22 (Monday) will declare the HPBOSE class 12 result 2019 tomorrow at hpbose.org.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 19, 2019, 5:48 PM IST
(Image: News18.com)
HPBOSE Class 12 result 2019 | Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, which was supposed to announce the result on April 22 (Monday) will declare the HPBOSE class 12 result 2019 tomorrow. The result for Himachal Pradesh Board will be published on its official website at hpbose.org, around noon tomorrow.

Since, the students have high chance of experiencing traffic on the official website, they must keep their admit cards or hall tickets handy to prevent any kind of delay in accessing their HPBOSE result. The candidates can alternatively check their HPBOSE 12th result on examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

HPBOSE 12th Result 2019: Steps to check

1. Visit the official site of HP BOSE at hpbose.org, examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

2. Click on the result link available on the home page.

3. Enter the name and the roll number as mentioned on the admit card.

4. Click on ‘Search Result’ tab.

5. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

6. Download the result and keep a print out for further need.

Around 1 lakh candidates have appeared for the exam, which was conducted between March 6 and March 29.

| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
