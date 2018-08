HPBOSE D.El.Ed CET 2018 Provisional Answer Key out at hpbose.org, Check Now!

HPBOSE D.El.Ed CET 2018 Provisional Answer Key has been released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, Dharamshala on its official website - hpbose.org The D.El.Ed Common Entrance Test (CET) 2018 was conducted on 5th August 2018 in 96 centers across the state.Candidates who had appeared in the D.El.Ed Common Entrance Test (CET) 2018 can download the provisional answer key by following the instructions given below.Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://hpbose.org/ Step 2 – Click on ‘Notifications’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Notification regarding Provisional Answer Key of D.EL.Ed. CET 2018’ linkStep 4 – a PDF will displayStep 5 – Download the answer keys and tale a printout for future erefrenceDirect Link - http://hpbose.org/Admin/Upload/Noti.D.El.Ed.C.E.T.Answer.Key.2018.PDF Candidates can submit objection(s) with regard to the answer keys on or before August 12 2018, 5:00 PM. The objection can be submitted via fax at 01892-225419 or 222817 or email at hpbosesopapersetting.43@gmail.com or directly at the board’s office in Dharamshala.