HPBOSE D.El.Ed CET 2018 Provisional Answer Key out at hpbose.org, Check Now!
Candidates who had appeared in the D.El.Ed Common Entrance Test (CET) 2018 can download the provisional answer key.
HPBOSE D.El.Ed CET 2018 Provisional Answer Key has been released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, Dharamshala on its official website - hpbose.org.
The D.El.Ed Common Entrance Test (CET) 2018 was conducted on 5th August 2018 in 96 centers across the state.
Candidates who had appeared in the D.El.Ed Common Entrance Test (CET) 2018 can download the provisional answer key by following the instructions given below.
How to check HPBOSE D.El.Ed CET 2018 Provisional Answer Key:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://hpbose.org/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Notifications’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Notification regarding Provisional Answer Key of D.EL.Ed. CET 2018’ link
Step 4 – a PDF will display
Step 5 – Download the answer keys and tale a printout for future erefrence
Direct Link - http://hpbose.org/Admin/Upload/Noti.D.El.Ed.C.E.T.Answer.Key.2018.PDF
Candidates can submit objection(s) with regard to the answer keys on or before August 12 2018, 5:00 PM. The objection can be submitted via fax at 01892-225419 or 222817 or email at hpbosesopapersetting.43@gmail.com or directly at the board’s office in Dharamshala.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
