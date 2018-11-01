HPBOSE HPSOS September 2018 Result Released at hpbose.org, Check Here for Links and More

: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the Himachal Pradesh State Open School (HPSOS) September 2018 examination results.The HPBOSE SOS examination result September 2018 is available on the official website of HPBOSE - hpbose.org.The candidates who appeared for the Open School examination in the month of September 2018 can visit the official website to check and download their results.1)Open the official website of the HPBOSE - hpbose.org2)The result link will be available to you on the homepage, click on the link3)You will be redirected to a new page where you will now enter your Roll Number to access your result4)Download and take a print out of the same for further reference