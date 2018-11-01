GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
HPBOSE HPSOS September 2018 Result Released at hpbose.org, Check Here for Links and More

Updated:November 1, 2018, 10:06 AM IST
New Delhi: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the Himachal Pradesh State Open School (HPSOS) September 2018 examination results.

The candidates who appeared for the Open School examination in the month of September 2018 can visit the official website to check and download their results.

Links of the result: HPSOS September 2018 Results
HPSOS 8th Examination September-2018
HPSOS 10th Examination September-2018
HPSOS 12th Examination September-2018

Steps for viewing your result are as follows:
1)Open the official website of the HPBOSE - hpbose.org

2)The result link will be available to you on the homepage, click on the link

3)You will be redirected to a new page where you will now enter your Roll Number to access your result

4)Download and take a print out of the same for further reference
