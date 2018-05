HPBOSE 10th Result 2018: HP Board Class 10 Results Declared Now at hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education HPBOSE has declared the HP Board Class 10th Results 2018 on May 3 (today). The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education HPBOSE declared the HP Board Class 10th Results 2018 on its official website hpbose.org at 3:15 pm.The HPBOSE Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education conducted the HPBOSE HP Board Class 10 Examination 2018 between March 7 to March 20 and HPBOSE HP Board Class 12 examination 2018 between March 6 to March 29. Students can also check the HP Board Class 10th Result 2018 on other websites such as examresults.net , and indiaresults.com Students who had appeared for the HP Class 10 examination must follow the steps below to check the HP Board Class 10th Result 2018:Step 1: Visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) hpbose.org Step 2: Look for the link which says "Himachal Pradesh board results 2018"Step 3: Click on the link "HPBOSE Class 10th Board Results 2018" and fill up all the details to get your HPBOSE HP Board Class 10 exam results.Step 4: Enter Roll Number and click submit.Step 5: Download your result and take a print out for further reference.Students who have appeared for Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education HPBOSE Class 12 examination can check the HP Board Class 12 Results 2018 via SMS- Send it to