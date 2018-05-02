English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
HPBOSE Results 2018: HP Board Class 10 Results Will be Declared Today at hpbose.org. Stay Hooked
The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education HPBOSE is set to announce the HP Board Class 10th Results 2018 on 2nd May (today). The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education HPBOSE shall declare the HP Board Class 10th Results 2018 on its official website hpbose.org. The HPBOSE Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education conducted the HPBOSE HP Board Class 10 Examination 2018 between March 7 to March 20 .
The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education HPBOSE is set to announce the HP Board Class 10th Results 2018 on 2nd May (today). The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education HPBOSE shall declare the HP Board Class 10th Results 2018 on its official website hpbose.org.
The HPBOSE Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education conducted the HPBOSE HP Board Class 10 Examination 2018 between March 7 to March 20 and HPBOSE HP Board Class 12 examination 2018 between March 6 to March 29. The students can also check the HP Board Class 10th Result 2018 on other websites such as examresults.net, and indiaresults.com.
Students who had appeared for the HP Class 10 examination must follow the steps below to check the HP Board Class 10th Result 2018:
Step 1: Visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) hpbose.org
Step 2: Look for the link which says "Himachal Pradesh board results 2018"
Step 3: Click on the link " HPBOSE Class 10th Board Results 2018" and fill up all the details to get your HPBOSE HP Board Class 10 exam results.
Step 4: Enter Roll Number and click submit.
Step 5: Download your result and take a print out for further reference.
Students who have appeared for Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education HPBOSE Class 12 examination can check the HP Board Class 12 Results 2018 via SMS
Himachal Class 12 Result 2018 - HPBOSE Plus Two Class 12 Results 2018 on
SMS - HP12
ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
