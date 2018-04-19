English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
HPBOSE Results 2018: HP Board Class 12 Results Expected to be Released on April 25, Check Your Result at hpbose.org
OSE had conducted the Class 10 Examination between March 7 to 20, 2018 and Class 12 exams between March 6 to 29, 2018, will declare the results on April 25 at their official website hpbose.org.
Illustration by MIr Suhail/News18
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is likely to declare the results of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 board examinations on April 25. The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will announce the results at hpbose.org .
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will announce the day of results for Class 10 later. The HPBOSE had conducted the Class 10 Examination between March 7 to 20, 2018 and Class 12 exams between March 6 to 29, 2018, will declare the results on April 25 at their official website hpbose.org.
Students who had appeared for the examination must follow the steps below to check the results:
Step 1: Visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) http://hpbose.org/Home.aspx
Step 2: Look for the link which says "Himachal Pradesh board results 2018"
Step 3: Click on the link " HPBOSE Class 12th Results 2018" and fill up all the details to get your Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) Class 12 exam results.
Step 4: Enter Roll Number and click submit.
Step 5: Download your result and take a print out for further reference.
