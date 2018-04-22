English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
HPBOSE Results 2018: HP Board Class 12 Results Will be Out on April 25 at hpbose.org
The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education HPBOSE conducted the HP Board Class 12 examination 2018 between March 6 to March 29 and. The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education HPBOSE will announce the HP Board Class 12th Result 2018 on its official website hpbose.org.
Illustration by MIr Suhail/News18
The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education HPBOSE is likely to declare HP Board Class 12th Result 2018 on April 25. The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education HPBOSE will announce the HP Board Class 12th Result 2018 on its official website hpbose.org.
The HPBOSE Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education conducted the HPBOSE HP Board Class 10 Examination 2018 between March 7 to March 20 and HPBOSE HP Board Class 12 examination 2018 between March 6 to March 29. The Students can check the HP Board Class 12th Result 2018 on other websites such as examresults.net, and indiaresults.com
Students who had appeared for the HP Class 12 examination must follow the steps below to check the HP Board Class 12th Result 2018:
Step 1: Visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) hpbose.org
Step 2: Look for the link which says "Himachal Pradesh board results 2018"
Step 3: Click on the link " HPBOSE Class 12th Board Results 2018" and fill up all the details to get your Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) Class 12 exam results.
Step 4: Enter Roll Number and click submit.
Step 5: Download your result and take a print out for further reference.
Students who have appeared for Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education HPBOSE Class 12 examination can check the HP Board Class 12 Results 2018 via SMS
Himachal Class 12 Result 2018 - HPBOSE Plus Two Class 12 Results 2018 on
SMS - HP12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
