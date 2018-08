HPCL Biofuels Bihar Recruitment 2018: 56 Management, Non-management and Seasonal Posts

HPCL Biofuels Limited Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 56 vacancies for various posts under management, non-management and seasonal categories on fixed term contract basis has begun on the official website of HPCL Biofuels Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary company of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Bihar - hpclbiofuels.co.in.Interested candidates can appear for walk-in interviews for the relevant posts on 10th, 11th, 13th and 15th September 2018 from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM and download the prescribed application format by following the instructions given below:How to apply for HPCL Biofuels Limited Recruitment 2018?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.hpclbiofuels.co.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment’ on the right side of home pageStep 3 – a PDF file will displayStep 4 – Download the application form and take a printoutStep 5 – Fill the application form with required detailsStep 6 – Applicants need to bring the hardcopy of duly filled application form along with other required documents at below mentioned address at the time of interview:HPCL Biofuels Limited House No-271, Road No. 3E, New Patliputra Colony, Patna, Bihar-800013Direct Link - http://www.hpclbiofuels.co.in/downloads/2nd-Draft-Website-Draft-AD-2018-19(Vacancy-56).pdf HPCL Biofuels Limited Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts – 56Management – 12Non- Management – 16Seasonal – 28Eligibility Criteria:Applicants read the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as it varies for all the posts:Official Advertisement:http://www.hpclbiofuels.co.in/downloads/2nd-Draft-Website-Draft-AD-2018-19(Vacancy-56).pdfAge Limit:Management Category - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 57 years as on 1st August 2018.Non-Management and Seasonal Category - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 55 years as on 1st August 2018.Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.