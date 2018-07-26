GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Updated:July 26, 2018, 11:53 AM IST
HPCL Mumbai Recruitment 2018: 11 Fire & Safety Officer Posts, Apply from 31st July 2018
(Image: PTI)
HPCL Notification 2018 application process to fill 11 vacancies for the post of Fire & Safety Officer has been released on the official website of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Mumbai - hindustanpetroleum.com.

The role of the Fire & Safety Officer will be to handle shift duties independently and carry out safety inspections and job safety analysis and releasing reports. The application process will be commencing from 31st July 2018 and interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 31st August 2018.

Application Fee:

Unreserved/ OBCNC Category – Rs.590
SC/ ST Category – NIL
HPCL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Fire & Safety Officer Posts: 11

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicant must possess full time regular BE/ BTech in Fire Engineering or Fire & Safety Engineering from AICTE approved / UGC recognized University / Deemed University with at least 60% marks in qualifying degree examination.
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
Official Advertisement:
http://hindustanpetroleum.com/hpcareers/documents/careers_pdf/Ad_Fire%20and%20Safety%20Officer.pdf

Age Limit:

The age of the applicant should not be more than 27 years. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Pay Scale:

The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.60,000 – Rs.1,80,000.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Written Test, Group Task, Single or Multi-stage Interview.

Important Dates:

Start date of submission of online application – 31st July 2018
Last date of submission of online application – 31st August 2018

Read full article
