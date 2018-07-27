GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
HPCL Mumbai Recruitment 2018: 99 Posts, Application Process begins 31st July 2018

Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility, age limit and pay scale before applying

Updated:July 27, 2018, 11:00 AM IST
HPCL Mumbai Recruitment 2018: 99 Posts, Application Process begins 31st July 2018
Image for representation.
HPCL Mumbai Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 99 vacancies for various Officers posts has been released on the official website of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Mumbai - hindustanpetroleum.com. The application process for this recruitment drive is scheduled to begin from Tuesday, 31st July 2018, 10:00 AM and interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before 31st August 2018.

Application Fee:

Unreserved/ OBCNC Category – Rs.590
SC/ ST/ PWD Category - NIL

HPCL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 99
Fire & Safety Officer - 11
Officer - 29
Law Officer - 4
Design/ Construction/ Maintenance/ Rotary Engineer - 7
Inspection Engineer - 7
Electrical Engineer - 2
Instrumentation Engineer - 2
Production/ Process Design & Analysis / Project Process Engineer - 4
Civil Engineer - 3
Medical Officer - 1
Sports Officer (Management)/ Sports Assistant (Non-Management) - 5
Chief General Manager - Process Technologies - 1
Assistant Manager - Intellectual Property Rights Cell - 1
Senior Manager – FCC - 1
Assistant Manager/ Manager Hydro-processing - 1
Senior Manager – Catalysis - 1
Assistant Manager/ Manager – Catalysis - 1
Officer – Catalysis - 4
Senior Manager – Nanotechnology - 1
Officer – Nanotechnology - 2
Senior Manager – Analytical - 2
Officer – Analytical - 3
Assistant Manager/ Manager – Bioprocess - 1
Officer – Bioprocess - 1
Senior Manager Polymer/ Petrochemical - 1
Officer- Polymer / Petrochemical - 1
Assistant Manager/ Manager- Corrosion Study / Metallurgy - 1
Chief Manager/ DGM – Analytical - 1

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility, age limit and pay scale before applying:

http://hindustanpetroleum.com/hpcareers/current_openings

Selection Process: The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test, Group Task and Personal Interview.

Important Dates:

Start date of submission of online application – 31st July 2018
Last date of submission of online application – 31st August 2108


