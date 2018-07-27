HPCL Mumbai Recruitment 2018: 99 Posts, Application Process begins 31st July 2018

HPCL Mumbai Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 99 vacancies for various Officers posts has been released on the official website of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Mumbai - hindustanpetroleum.com. The application process for this recruitment drive is scheduled to begin from Tuesday, 31st July 2018, 10:00 AM and interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before 31st August 2018.– Rs.590SC/ ST/ PWD Category - NILTotal Posts: 99Fire & Safety Officer - 11Officer - 29Law Officer - 4Design/ Construction/ Maintenance/ Rotary Engineer - 7Inspection Engineer - 7Electrical Engineer - 2Instrumentation Engineer - 2Production/ Process Design & Analysis / Project Process Engineer - 4Civil Engineer - 3Medical Officer - 1Sports Officer (Management)/ Sports Assistant (Non-Management) - 5Chief General Manager - Process Technologies - 1Assistant Manager - Intellectual Property Rights Cell - 1Senior Manager – FCC - 1Assistant Manager/ Manager Hydro-processing - 1Senior Manager – Catalysis - 1Assistant Manager/ Manager – Catalysis - 1Officer – Catalysis - 4Senior Manager – Nanotechnology - 1Officer – Nanotechnology - 2Senior Manager – Analytical - 2Officer – Analytical - 3Assistant Manager/ Manager – Bioprocess - 1Officer – Bioprocess - 1Senior Manager Polymer/ Petrochemical - 1Officer- Polymer / Petrochemical - 1Assistant Manager/ Manager- Corrosion Study / Metallurgy - 1Chief Manager/ DGM – Analytical - 1Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility, age limit and pay scale before applying:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test, Group Task and Personal Interview.Start date of submission of online application – 31st July 2018Last date of submission of online application – 31st August 2108