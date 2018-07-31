HPCL Mumbai Recruitment 2018: 99 Posts, Apply before 31st August 2018

HPCL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 99 vacancies for various posts of Officers has begun on the official website of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Mumbai - hindustanpetroleum.com. Interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before 31st August 2018 by following the below mentioned instructions:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.hindustanpetroleum.com/Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘View available positions’Step 4 – Click on the respective link to apply onlineStep 5 – Click on Apply OnlineStep 6 – Register yourself firstStep 7 – Fill the details with required information and click on confirmStep 8 – Application number will generateStep 9 – Login with required credentialsStep 10 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application processStep 11 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future referenceDirect Link - http://hindustanpetroleum.com/hpcareers/current_openingsUnreserved/ OBCNC Category – Rs.590SC/ ST/ PWD Category - NILTotal Posts: 99Fire & Safety Officer - 11Officer - 29Law Officer - 4Design/ Construction/ Maintenance/ Rotary Engineer - 7Inspection Engineer - 7Electrical Engineer - 2Instrumentation Engineer - 2Production/ Process Design & Analysis / Project Process Engineer - 4Civil Engineer - 3Medical Officer - 1Sports Officer (Management)/ Sports Assistant (Non-Management) - 5Chief General Manager - Process Technologies - 1Assistant Manager - Intellectual Property Rights Cell - 1Senior Manager – FCC - 1Assistant Manager/ Manager Hydro-processing - 1Senior Manager – Catalysis - 1Assistant Manager/ Manager – Catalysis - 1Officer – Catalysis - 4Senior Manager – Nanotechnology - 1Officer – Nanotechnology - 2Senior Manager – Analytical - 2Officer – Analytical - 3Assistant Manager/ Manager – Bioprocess - 1Officer – Bioprocess - 1Senior Manager Polymer/ Petrochemical - 1Officer- Polymer / Petrochemical - 1Assistant Manager/ Manager- Corrosion Study / Metallurgy - 1Chief Manager/ DGM – Analytical - 1Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility, age limit and pay scale before applying:http://hindustanpetroleum.com/hpcareers/current_openingsThe selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test, Group Task and Personal Interview.