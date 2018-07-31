GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

HPCL Mumbai Recruitment 2018: 99 Posts, Apply before 31st August 2018

Interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before 31st August 2018 by following the below mentioned instructions

Contributor Content

Updated:July 31, 2018, 1:28 PM IST
HPCL Mumbai Recruitment 2018: 99 Posts, Apply before 31st August 2018
Image for representation.(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
HPCL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 99 vacancies for various posts of Officers has begun on the official website of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Mumbai - hindustanpetroleum.com. Interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before 31st August 2018 by following the below mentioned instructions:

How to apply for HPCL Mumbai Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.hindustanpetroleum.com/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘View available positions’
Step 4 – Click on the respective link to apply online
Step 5 – Click on Apply Online
Step 6 – Register yourself first
Step 7 – Fill the details with required information and click on confirm
Step 8 – Application number will generate
Step 9 – Login with required credentials
Step 10 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 11 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - http://hindustanpetroleum.com/hpcareers/current_openings

Application Fee:

Unreserved/ OBCNC Category – Rs.590
SC/ ST/ PWD Category - NIL

HPCL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 99
Fire & Safety Officer - 11
Officer - 29
Law Officer - 4
Design/ Construction/ Maintenance/ Rotary Engineer - 7
Inspection Engineer - 7
Electrical Engineer - 2
Instrumentation Engineer - 2
Production/ Process Design & Analysis / Project Process Engineer - 4
Civil Engineer - 3
Medical Officer - 1
Sports Officer (Management)/ Sports Assistant (Non-Management) - 5
Chief General Manager - Process Technologies - 1
Assistant Manager - Intellectual Property Rights Cell - 1
Senior Manager – FCC - 1
Assistant Manager/ Manager Hydro-processing - 1
Senior Manager – Catalysis - 1
Assistant Manager/ Manager – Catalysis - 1
Officer – Catalysis - 4
Senior Manager – Nanotechnology - 1
Officer – Nanotechnology - 2
Senior Manager – Analytical - 2
Officer – Analytical - 3
Assistant Manager/ Manager – Bioprocess - 1
Officer – Bioprocess - 1
Senior Manager Polymer/ Petrochemical - 1
Officer- Polymer / Petrochemical - 1
Assistant Manager/ Manager- Corrosion Study / Metallurgy - 1
Chief Manager/ DGM – Analytical - 1

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility, age limit and pay scale before applying:
http://hindustanpetroleum.com/hpcareers/current_openings

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test, Group Task and Personal Interview.


