HPCL Recruitment via GATE 2019 Notification out for Mechanical, Civil and Chemical Disciplines
Candidates interested in pursuing a rewarding career with HPCL must register for GATE 2019 exam on or before 21st September 2018 (1st October 2018 with late fee) and qualify the exam in order to participate in the recruitment process.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
HPCL Recruitment via GATE 2019 notification has been released by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) in leading newspapers, as per which, HPCL aims to recruit Graduate Engineers from Mechanical, Civil and Chemical disciplines. Candidates interested in pursuing a rewarding career with HPCL must register for GATE 2019 exam on or before 21st September 2018 (1st October 2018 with late fee) and qualify the exam in order to participate in the recruitment process.
As per the advertisement, HPCL will release the detailed advertisement on its career portal - http://hindustanpetroleum.com/hpcareers/ and candidates will need to apply online.
GATE 2019 Registration began on 1st September 2018, earlier this month, and is scheduled to close on 21st September this week (without late fee). The extended deadline for GATE 2019 Registration is 1st October 2018 wherein candidates can pay late fee and apply online to appear for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2019 at gate.iitm.ac.in.
GATE 2019 Registration began on 1st September 2018, earlier this month, and is scheduled to close on 21st September this week (without late fee). The extended deadline for GATE 2019 Registration is 1st October 2018 wherein candidates can pay late fee and apply online to appear for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2019 at gate.iitm.ac.in.
