HPPSC Recruitment 2018: 175 Posts, Apply Before 9th July 2018
HPPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 175 vacancies for various posts has begun on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, Himachal Pradesh.
Picture for representation.
HPPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 175 vacancies for various posts has begun on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, Himachal Pradesh - hppsc.hp.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 9th July 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for HPPSC Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.mponline.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘One Time Registration System’ on the home page
Step 3 – Register yourself first
Step 4 – Login with required credentials
Step 5 – Fill in the application form, pay online fee and submit the form
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - http://www.hppsconline.in/Account/Registration.aspx
Direct Link for Login - http://www.hppsconline.in/RPS/Home.aspx
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category - Rs.400
SC/ ST/ OBC Category (HP) - Rs.100
Ex-Servicemen of H.P - NIL
HPPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 175
Assistant Professor (Forensic Medicine) – 1
Assistant Professor (Neurology) – 1
Assistant Professor (Nephrology) - 1
Radiation Safety Officer (Radiotherapy) – 2
Drug Inspector, Class-II (Gazetted) – 13
Ayurvedic Medical Officer, Class-I (Gazetted) – 100
Agriculture Development Officer, Class-I (Gazetted) – 52
Department of Youth Services & Sports, H.P) - 1
Law Officer, Class-II (Gazetted) – 1
Senior Planning Draughtsman, Class-II (Non-Gazetted) – 2
Sub Editor, Class-II (Non-Gazetted) – 1
Eligibility Criteria:
Assistant Professor (Forensic Medicine) – The applicant must possess a Post-Graduate degree in the concerned specialty with at least 3 years teaching experience as Lecturer/ Registrar/ Demonstrator/ Resident after doing post-graduation in the concerned specialty in any recognized Medical College.
Assistant Professor (Neurology) – The applicant must possess Post-graduate and post-doctoral degrees with at least 3 years teaching experience as Lecturer/ Registrar/ Demonstrator/ Resident after doing post-graduation in the concerned specialty in any recognized Medical College.
Assistant Professor (Nephrology) - The applicant must possess Post-graduate and post-doctoral degrees with at least 3 years teaching experience as Lecturer/ Registrar/ Demonstrator/ Resident after doing post-graduation in the concerned specialty in any recognized Medical College.
Radiation Safety Officer (Radiotherapy) – The applicant must possess Post Graduate degree in Physics from a recognized University.
Drug Inspector, Class-II (Gazetted) – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Pharmacy or Pharmaceutical Chemistry or a Post Graduate Degree in Chemistry with pharmaceutics as essential subject of an University established in India by the Law.
Ayurvedic Medical Officer, Class-I (Gazetted) – The applicant must possess recognized degree in Ayurveda not less than 5 years duration from a recognized University/ Board established by law or Institution recognized by the Central/ State Government/ CCIM.
Agriculture Development Officer, Class-I (Gazetted) – The applicant must be BSc (Agriculture) under 4 years Programme and MSc (Agriculture) 2nd Class from a College/ University recognized by the State / Central Government / ICAR.
Department of Youth Services & Sports, H.P) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or its equivalent.
Law Officer, Class-II (Gazetted) – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree in Law from a recognized University.
Senior Planning Draughtsman, Class-II (Non-Gazetted) – The applicant must possess Bachelor of Planning or BTech in Planning or Bachelor’s Degree in Architecture from a recognized University or an Institute duly recognized by the Central/ H.P Government.
Sub Editor, Class-II (Non-Gazetted) – The applicant must possess Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication or Bachelor of Public Relations or Bachelor of Public Relations & Advertising from a recognized University.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc/file.axd?file=2018%2f6%2fAdvertisement+No.+9-2018+(Various+Posts).pdf
Age Limit:
Assistant Professor – The age of the applicant should not be more than 45 years.
Radiation Safety Officer (Radiotherapy) – The age of the applicant should not be more than 45 years.
Drug Inspector, Class-II (Gazetted) – The age of the applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 45 years.
Ayurvedic Medical Officer, Class-I (Gazetted) – The age of the applicant should not be more than 45 years.
Agriculture Development Officer, Class-I (Gazetted) – The age of the applicant should not be more than 45 years.
Department of Youth Services & Sports, H.P) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 56 years.
Law Officer, Class-II (Gazetted) – The age of the applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 45 years.
Senior Planning Draughtsman, Class-II (Non-Gazetted) – The age of the applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 45 years.
Sub Editor, Class-II (Non-Gazetted) – The age of the applicant should not be more than 45 years.
Pay Scale:
Assistant Professor – Rs.37400 – Rs.67000 with Grade pay of Rs.8900.
Radiation Safety Officer (Radiotherapy) – Rs.10,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay of Rs.5400.
Drug Inspector, Class-II (Gazetted) – Rs.10,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay of Rs.4200.
Ayurvedic Medical Officer, Class-I (Gazetted) – Rs.19,125 per month
Agriculture Development Officer, Class-I (Gazetted) – Rs.10,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade Pay of Rs.5000
Department of Youth Services & Sports, H.P) - Rs.21,450 per month
Law Officer, Class-II (Gazetted) – Rs.10,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay of Rs. 4400
Senior Planning Draughtsman, Class-II (Non-Gazetted) – Rs.10,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay of Rs. 4200.
Sub Editor, Class-II (Non-Gazetted) – Rs.10,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay of Rs. 4200.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Examination.
