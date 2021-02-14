HPSC Civil Judge 2021 Recruitment: Application Process Ends Tomorrow, Apply Now At hpsc.gov

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will close the application registration window for the recruitment to the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division) on Monday, February 15. All the interested and eligible candidate who want to apply for this post must visit the official portal- www.hpsc.gov. The HPSC Civil Judge 2021 application process began on January 15 after the commission issued an official notification for the recruitment of Civil Judge (Junior Division) posts. Under this, HPSC will recruit candidates for 256 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria:

All the candidates wishing to apply for the Haryana Civil Judge posts 2021 must have a degree in law from any recognized institution. Also, the lower age limit of the candidates applying for this post is 20 years as of February 15, 2021, and the upper age limit is 42 years. Candidates belonging to reserved categories will get relaxation as per the norms of the government.

Selection Criteria:

Candidates applying for the posts of Civil Judge in the judicial branch of Haryana Public Service Commission will be selected on the basis of prelims, mains and interview examination. Candidates should keep in mind that only those candidates who pass the prelims and main examination will be eligible to appear in the interview round.

Paper Pattern:

The prelims examination will be objective type with multiple-choice questions. The prelims question paper is of two hours’ duration. There will be a maximum of 125 questions of four marks each. It is to be noted that 0.80 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

The main examination will be subjective.

Application Fees:

Candidates belonging to general category applying for this post will have to pay Rs 1000 as application fees. Female candidates of general category will be required to pay Rs 250. Physically challenged candidates of Haryana will not have to pay any fee.