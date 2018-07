HPSC Panchkula Recruitment 2018: 44 Posts, Apply Before 20th August 2018

HPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 44 vacancies for various posts under different departments has begun on the official website of Haryana Public Service Commission, Panchkula, Haryana - hpsc.gov.in. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 20th August 2018, 5:00 PM by following the instructions given below:How to apply for HPSC Recruitment 2018?Step 1 – Visit the official website - www.hpsconline.inStep 2 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ for Advt. No. 1/2018 for various posts’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on Read and ContinueStep 4 – Select the respective post from the drop downStep 5 – Register yourself firstStep 6 – Registration number will generateStep 7 – Login with required credentialsStep 8 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application processStep 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future referenceDirect Link for Registration - https://hpsconline1.in/StartForm.aspx Direct Link for Login - https://hpsconline1.in/userloginpayfee.aspx Application Fee:Unreserved/ ESP/ Dependent ESM of Haryana/ DFF Category – Rs.500SC / BCA/ BCB / Ex-Servicemen of Haryana and Women candidates Category – Rs.125Person with disabilities of Haryana (with at least 40% disability) – NILHPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 44Senior Manager (P&A) - 1Senior Manager (Legal) - 2Manager (Electrical) - 1Senior Manager (IA) - 3Senior Manager (Accounts) - 2Manager (P&A) - 2Management Trainee (Finance) - 4Manager (Utility) - 7Junior System Analyst/ Programmer - 4Senior Manager (Estate) - 7Senior Manager (Finance) - 1Assistant General Manager (IA) - 1Manager (Estate) - 3Assistant General Manager (Finance) - 1Deputy Director (Group-B) - 1Deputy Director of Horticulture (Class 1) - 3Lecturer Rural Development (Class 2) - 1Eligibility Criteria:Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility, age limit and pay scale as it varies for all the above mentioned posts:Official Advertisement:Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written examination and an interview.