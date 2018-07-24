English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
HPSC Panchkula Recruitment 2018: 44 Posts, Apply Before 20th August 2018
HPSC Recruitment 2018 aims to fill 44 vacancies for various posts under different departments. Check detailed notification on the official website of Haryana Public Service Commission - hpsc.gov.in.
HPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 44 vacancies for various posts under different departments has begun on the official website of Haryana Public Service Commission, Panchkula, Haryana - hpsc.gov.in. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 20th August 2018, 5:00 PM by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for HPSC Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - www.hpsconline.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ for Advt. No. 1/2018 for various posts’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on Read and Continue
Step 4 – Select the respective post from the drop down
Step 5 – Register yourself first
Step 6 – Registration number will generate
Step 7 – Login with required credentials
Step 8 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - https://hpsconline1.in/StartForm.aspx
Direct Link for Login - https://hpsconline1.in/userloginpayfee.aspx
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ ESP/ Dependent ESM of Haryana/ DFF Category – Rs.500
SC / BCA/ BCB / Ex-Servicemen of Haryana and Women candidates Category – Rs.125
Person with disabilities of Haryana (with at least 40% disability) – NIL
HPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 44
Senior Manager (P&A) - 1
Senior Manager (Legal) - 2
Manager (Electrical) - 1
Senior Manager (IA) - 3
Senior Manager (Accounts) - 2
Manager (P&A) - 2
Management Trainee (Finance) - 4
Manager (Utility) - 7
Junior System Analyst/ Programmer - 4
Senior Manager (Estate) - 7
Senior Manager (Finance) - 1
Assistant General Manager (IA) - 1
Manager (Estate) - 3
Assistant General Manager (Finance) - 1
Deputy Director (Group-B) - 1
Deputy Director of Horticulture (Class 1) - 3
Lecturer Rural Development (Class 2) - 1
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility, age limit and pay scale as it varies for all the above mentioned posts:
Official Advertisement:
http://hpsc.gov.in/Instructions/2018/Instructions_1_2018.pdf
http://hpsc.gov.in/Advertisement/2018/Advt.%20No.%2001%20of%202018.pdf
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written examination and an interview.
