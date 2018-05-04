GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
HPSC Recruitment 2018: 70 Naib Tehsildar Posts, Apply Before 15th May 2018

The selected candidates will be placed as Class-A (Apprentices) Gazetted Class-2 (Group-B) in Revenue and Disaster Management Department on a temporary basis.

Updated:May 4, 2018, 12:58 PM IST
HPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 70 vacancies for the post of Naib Tehsildar has begun on the official website of Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) - hpsc.gov.in. The selected candidates will be placed as Class-A (Apprentices) Gazetted Class-2 (Group-B) in Revenue and Disaster Management Department on a temporary basis. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 15th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for HPSC Recruitment 2018 for Naib Tehsildar Post?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://hpsc.gov.in/

Step 2 – Click on ‘Online Services’ on the left side of home page

Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply Online for Naib Tehsildar Advertisement number 1/2015

Step 4 – Again click on the link

Step 5 – Select the post from the drop down

Step 6 – Click on Continue

Step 7 – Click on ‘Read and Continue’

Step 8 – Fill the application form and submit to download the e- receipt

Step 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference

Direct Link - http://onlinenew.hpsconline.in/

Applicants need to deposit application fee in any branch of State Bank of India.

Application Fee:

Unreserved male and Dependent Sons of Ex-Servicemen of Haryana – Rs.500

Female candidates – Rs.125

Male candidates of SC/ BC/ SBC/ EBP (Gen.) / ESM categories of Haryana – Rs.125

Physically Handicapped candidates – NIL

HPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 70

General – 35

SC – 13

BC – A – 7

BC – B – 3

SBC – 4

EB(GC) – 4

ESM – 4

Eligibility Criteria:

 The applicant must be a Graduate from a recognized University and must have the knowledge of Hindi/ Sanskrit upto Matric standard or higher.

Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility.

http://hpsc.gov.in/Instructions/2015/1%20of%202015_Naib%20Tehsildar.pdf

Age Limit:

The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 42 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules are applicable as listed in the official advertisement.

Pay Scale:

The selected candidates will get a monthly pay of Rs.9300 – Rs.34,800 along with a Grade Pay of Rs.4600.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written test.

Important Dates:

Last date of online application – 15th May 2018

Last date to deposit fee – 18th May 2018

| Edited by: Puja Menon
