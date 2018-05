HPSC Recruitment 2018: 70 Naib Tehsildar Posts, Apply Before 15th May 2018

HPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 70 vacancies for the post of Naib Tehsildar has begun on the official website of Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) - hpsc.gov.in. The selected candidates will be placed as Class-A (Apprentices) Gazetted Class-2 (Group-B) in Revenue and Disaster Management Department on a temporary basis. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 15May 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://hpsc.gov.in/ Step 2 – Click on ‘Online Services’ on the left side of home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Apply Online for Naib Tehsildar Advertisement number 1/2015Step 4 – Again click on the linkStep 5 – Select the post from the drop downStep 6 – Click on ContinueStep 7 – Click on ‘Read and Continue’Step 8 – Fill the application form and submit to download the e- receiptStep 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceDirect Link - http://onlinenew.hpsconline.in/ Applicants need to deposit application fee in any branch of State Bank of India.Unreserved male and Dependent Sons of Ex-Servicemen of Haryana – Rs.500Female candidates – Rs.125Male candidates of SC/ BC/ SBC/ EBP (Gen.) / ESM categories of Haryana – Rs.125Physically Handicapped candidates – NILTotal Posts: 70General – 35SC – 13BC – A – 7BC – B – 3SBC – 4EB(GC) – 4ESM – 4The applicant must be a Graduate from a recognized University and must have the knowledge of Hindi/ Sanskrit upto Matric standard or higher.Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility.The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 42 years as on 1January 2018. Age relaxation rules are applicable as listed in the official advertisement.The selected candidates will get a monthly pay of Rs.9300 – Rs.34,800 along with a Grade Pay of Rs.4600.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written test.Last date of online application – 15May 2018Last date to deposit fee – 18May 2018