HPSC Recruitment 2021 Begins For Civil Judge Posts; Apply Now at Hpsc.gov.in

The HPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2021: For the candidates looking for a job in the field of law, the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment to the posts of Civil Judge. The Commission is going to make appointments on a total of 256 posts. The last date for online application for these posts is February 15, 2021.

All the interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official HPSC portal- hpsc.gov.in. For this, the candidates will be required to read the recruitment notification thoroughly and apply accordingly. The authorities have clarified that the application will be rejected in case there is any mistake in the application form. No further changes would be allowed.

HPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

According to the notification released by HPSC, the candidate applying to these posts of Civil Judge should have a Bachelor degree in Law from a recognized institution which is also approved or recognized by the Bar Council of India.

HPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

The age of the candidate applying to these posts should not be less than 21 years and should not be more than 42 years by February 15, 2021. Candidates from the reserved category will be eligible for age relaxation as per the government norms.

HPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2021: Paper Pattern

The candidates will be recruited for HPSC Civil Judge posts on the basis of the written examination. The exam is scheduled to be held in three stages. Under this, preliminary examination, main written examination, and final interview round will be conducted.

The preliminary examination question paper will be of two hours duration. Objective type and multiple-choice questions (MCQs) will be asked for the preliminary examination. A similar paper will also be followed in the Main written examination.

HPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General Category applying to this post will have to pay Rs 1000. At the same time, women candidates of the General Category will have to pay Rs 250 as an application fee. Apart from this, all physically challenged candidates of Haryana will not have to pay any fee.