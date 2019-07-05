HPSOS Plus Two Result 2019: HP Open School Class 12 Result Declared at hpbose.org, Get Direct Link Here

HPSOS Plus Two Result 2019 Declared| The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education headquarter in Dharamshala has declared the state open school class 12 result for the current academic session on July 4 (Thursday). The HPSOS 12th result 2019, HP Open School Class 12 Result 2019 was published on the Board’s official website hpbose.org. Even, the exam convener Himachal Pradesh State Open School also popular as HPSOS has hosted an online window so candidates can check their scores of HPSOS Plus Two Result.

According to official circular released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE), a total of 19,122 candidates took the state open school intermediate examination. Out of this, 10,421 exam takers passed the HP SOS class 12 exam making the passing percentage 54.5%. The HPSOS Intermediate exam was held in June.

HPSOS Plus Two Result 2019: How to Check HP Class 12 Open School Result

Know the simple steps that one should follow at the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education’s homepage in order to access HPSOS 12th result 2019. Following the below-listed steps, the HP class 12 open school result can be downloaded-

Step 1-Visit official website of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education: hpbose.org

or click on the direct link.

Step 2- Click on the link reading as ‘HPSOS 12th Result 2019’

Step 3- Enter your HPSOS roll number at the HP open school class 12 result window

Step 4- The HPSOS Plus Two Result 2019, HPSOS 12th result 2019 can be viewed and downloaded