HPSSC Recruitment 2018: 1080 JE, TGT, Steno & Other Posts, Apply before 4th August 2018

HPSSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 1080 vacancies for various posts has begun on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur - hpsssb.hp.gov.in HPSSC is inviting applications to recruit candidates on Contract basis. As per the official notice, one applicant can apply only for one post at a time. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 4th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://hpsssb.hp.gov.inStep 2 – Click on ‘Apply online’ on the home pageStep 3 – List of all the posts will displayStep 4 – Click on ‘Apply Now’ for the relevant postStep 5 – Register yourself first, enter the details and save the formStep 6 – Login with required credentialsStep 7 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application processStep 8 –Download the application form and take a print out for future referenceDirect Link for Registration - http://hpsssb.hp.gov.in/Signup.aspxDirect Link for Login - http://hpsssb.hp.gov.in/Login.aspx?Id=0&Apply=TQBRAEEANQBBAEQAQQBBAA==Total Posts: 1080TGT (Medical) – 132Lab Assistant – 102Dental Hygienist – 18Dental Mechanic – 46Food Safety officer – 19Advertisement Designer – 1Art Assistant – 1Artist – 6Agriculture Extension Officer – 7Junior Engineer – 25Junior Engineer (Electrical) – 222Draughtsman – 1Junior Draughtsman – 1Skiing Instructor – 1Mountaineering Supervisor – 1Hostel Supervisor – 1Trekking Guide – 1Laboratory Assistant – 5Junior Coach – 7Junior Auditor – 4Junior Scale Stenographer – 24Steno Typist – 15Publicity Assistant Grade – 10Mining Inspector – 1Assistant Mining Inspector – 1TGT (Arts) hearing Impaired – 1TGT Science – 1TGT (Arts) – 1Motor vehicle Inspector – 3Inspector Legal Metrology – 4Cook – 3Garden In charge – 2Assistant Botanist – 1Lab technician – 5Superintendent – 8Junior Environmental Engineer – 12Labor Inspector – 3Laboratory Assistant – 2Data Entry Operator – 1Clerk – 156Steno Typist – 23Investigator – 2Junior Engineer (Civil) – 123Junior Engineer (Mech) – 19Investigator -1Ayurvedic Pharmacist -66Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as it varies for all the posts mentioned above:http://hpsssb.hp.gov.in/ViewallNotifications.aspx?FN=Advertisement%20%2034%20of%202018.pdfApplicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 45 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as per the norms given in above advertisement.TGT (Medical) – Rs.10,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay of Rs.3600Lab Assistant – Rs.5,910 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay of Rs.2000Dental Hygienist – Rs.5,910 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay of Rs.2800Dental Mechanic – Rs.5,910 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay of Rs.2800Food Safety officer – Rs.5,910 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay of Rs.3000Advertisement Designer – Rs.5,910 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay of Rs.1900Art Assistant – Rs.10,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay of Rs.3200Artist – Rs.5,910 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay of Rs.1900Agriculture Extension Officer – Rs.5,910 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay of Rs.2400Junior Engineer – Rs.10,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay of Rs.3800Junior Engineer (Electrical) – Rs.10,900 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay of Rs.4350Draughtsman – Rs.10,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay of Rs.3800Junior Draughtsman – Rs.5,910 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay of Rs.2400Skiing Instructor – Rs.10,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay of Rs.3800Mountaineering Supervisor – Rs.10,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay of Rs.3800Hostel Supervisor – Rs.10,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay of Rs.3800Trekking Guide – Rs. 5,910 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay Rs.1900Laboratory Assistant – Rs. 5,910 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay Rs.1900Junior Coach – Rs.10,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay of Rs.3600Junior Auditor – Rs.10,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay of Rs.3800Junior Scale Stenographer – Rs.5,910 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay of Rs.2800Steno Typist – Rs.5,910 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay of Rs.2000Publicity Assistant Grade – Rs.5,910 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay of Rs.1950Mining Inspector – Rs.5,910 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay of Rs.2800Assistant Mining Inspector – Rs.5,910 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay of Rs.2400TGT (Arts) hearing Impaired – Rs.10,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay Rs.3600TGT Science – Rs.10,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay Rs.3600TGT (Arts) – Rs.10,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay Rs.3600Motor vehicle Inspector – Rs.10,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay Rs.3600Inspector Legal Metrology – Rs.10,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay Rs.3600Cook – Rs.5,910 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay Rs.1900Garden Incharge – Rs.10,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay Rs.3800Assistant Botanist – Rs.10,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay Rs.3600Lab technician – Rs.5,910 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay Rs.2800Superintendent – Rs.10,900 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay Rs.4550Junior Environmental Engineer – Rs.10,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay of Rs.3800labour Inspector – Rs.10,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay Rs.3600Laboratory Assistant – Rs.5,910 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay of Rs.1900Data Entry Operator – Rs.5,910 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay of Rs.1900Clerk – Rs.5,910 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay of Rs.1900 and Rs.400 as Sectt paySteno Typist – Rs.6,400 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay of Rs.2300Investigator – Rs.5,910 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay of Rs.2800Junior Engineer (Civil) – Rs.10,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay of Rs Rs.3800Junior Engineer (Mech) – Rs.10,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay of Rs.3800Investigator – Rs.5,910 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay of Rs.1900Ayurvedic Pharmacist – Rs.5,910 – Rs.10,300 with Grade pay of Rs.3000The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test.Unreserved Category – Rs.360General IRDP/ Physically Handicapped/ Ward of Freedom Fighter/ Ward of Ex-Servicemen of HP – Rs.120SC/ ST/ OBC of HP – Rs.120Ex-Servicemen/ Blind/ / Visually Impaired of HP - NIL