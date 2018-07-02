English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
HPSSC Recruitment 2018: 1080 Posts, Apply From July 5
The application process for the same will begin on 5th July 2018 and interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 4th August 2018.
HPSSC Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 1080 vacancies for various posts has been released on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur - hpsssb.hp.gov.in. HPSSC is inviting application under Direct Recruitment to place candidates on Contract basis. The application process for the same will begin on 5th July 2018 and interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 4th August 2018.
HPSSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 1080
TGT (Medical) – 132
Lab Assistant – 102
Dental Hygienist – 18
Dental Mechanic – 46
Food Safety officer – 19
Advertisement Designer – 1
Art Assistant – 1
Artist – 6
Agriculture Extension Officer – 7
Junior Engineer – 25
Junior Engineer (Electrical) – 222
Draughtsman – 1
Junior Draughtsman – 1
Skiing Instructor – 1
Mountaineering Supervisor – 1
Hostel Supervisor – 1
Trekking Guide – 1
Laboratory Assistant – 5
Junior Coach – 7
Junior Auditor – 4
Junior Scale Stenographer – 24
Steno Typist – 15
Publicity Assistant Grade – 10
Mining Inspector – 1
Assistant Mining Inspector – 1
TGT (Arts) hearing Impaired – 1
TGT Science – 1
TGT (Arts) – 1
Motor vehicle Inspector – 3
Inspector Legal Metrology – 4
Cook – 3
Garden In charge – 2
Assistant Botanist – 1
Lab technician – 5
Superintendent – 8
Junior Environmental Engineer – 12
Labor Inspector – 3
Laboratory Assistant – 2
Data Entry Operator – 1
Clerk – 156
Steno Typist – 23
Investigator – 2
Junior Engineer (Civil) – 123
Junior Engineer (Mech) – 19
Investigator -1
Ayurvedic Pharmacist -66
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as it varies for all the posts mentioned above:
http://hpsssb.hp.gov.in/ViewallNotifications.aspx?FN=Advertisement%20%2034%20of%202018.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 45 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as per the norms given in above advertisement.
Pay Scale:
TGT (Medical) – Rs.10,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay of Rs.3600
Lab Assistant – Rs.5,910 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay of Rs.2000
Dental Hygienist – Rs.5,910 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay of Rs.2800
Dental Mechanic – Rs.5,910 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay of Rs.2800
Food Safety officer – Rs.5,910 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay of Rs.3000
Advertisement Designer – Rs.5,910 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay of Rs.1900
Art Assistant – Rs.10,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay of Rs.3200
Artist – Rs.5,910 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay of Rs.1900
Agriculture Extension Officer – Rs.5,910 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay of Rs.2400
Junior Engineer – Rs.10,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay of Rs.3800
Junior Engineer (Electrical) – Rs.10,900 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay of Rs.4350
Draughtsman – Rs.10,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay of Rs.3800
Junior Draughtsman – Rs.5,910 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay of Rs.2400
Skiing Instructor – Rs.10,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay of Rs.3800
Mountaineering Supervisor – Rs.10,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay of Rs.3800
Hostel Supervisor – Rs.10,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay of Rs.3800
Trekking Guide – Rs. 5,910 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay Rs.1900
Laboratory Assistant – Rs. 5,910 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay Rs.1900
Junior Coach – Rs.10,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay of Rs.3600
Junior Auditor – Rs.10,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay of Rs.3800
Junior Scale Stenographer – Rs.5,910 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay of Rs.2800
Steno Typist – Rs.5,910 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay of Rs.2000
Publicity Assistant Grade – Rs.5,910 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay of Rs.1950
Mining Inspector – Rs.5,910 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay of Rs.2800
Assistant Mining Inspector – Rs.5,910 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay of Rs.2400
TGT (Arts) hearing Impaired – Rs.10,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay Rs.3600
TGT Science – Rs.10,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay Rs.3600
TGT (Arts) – Rs.10,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay Rs.3600
Motor vehicle Inspector – Rs.10,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay Rs.3600
Inspector Legal Metrology – Rs.10,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay Rs.3600
Cook – Rs.5,910 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay Rs.1900
Garden Incharge – Rs.10,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay Rs.3800
Assistant Botanist – Rs.10,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay Rs.3600
Lab technician – Rs.5,910 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay Rs.2800
Superintendent – Rs.10,900 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay Rs.4550
Junior Environmental Engineer – Rs.10,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay of Rs.3800
labour Inspector – Rs.10,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay Rs.3600
Laboratory Assistant – Rs.5,910 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay of Rs.1900
Data Entry Operator – Rs.5,910 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay of Rs.1900
Clerk – Rs.5,910 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay of Rs.1900 and Rs.400 as Sectt pay
Steno Typist – Rs.6,400 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay of Rs.2300
Investigator – Rs.5,910 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay of Rs.2800
Junior Engineer (Civil) – Rs.10,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay of Rs Rs.3800
Junior Engineer (Mech) – Rs.10,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay of Rs.3800
Investigator – Rs.5,910 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay of Rs.1900
Ayurvedic Pharmacist – Rs.5,910 – Rs.10,300 with Grade pay of Rs.3000
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test.
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.360
General IRDP/ Physically Handicapped/ Ward of Freedom Fighter/ Ward of Ex-Servicemen of HP – Rs.120
SC/ ST/ OBC of HP – Rs.120
Ex-Servicemen/ Blind/ / Visually Impaired of HP - NIL
