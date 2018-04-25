GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

HPSSSB Clerk Exam Result declared, Check Now

A total of 1113 candidates were invited for evaluation process out of which 366 candidates have made it to the final list.

Contributor Content

Updated:April 25, 2018, 2:27 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
HPSSSB Clerk Exam Result declared, Check Now
(Screengrab)
HPSSSB Clerk Exam Result for post code 484 has been declared by the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, HPSSSB on its official website - hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

HPSSSB has released the marks and the office allocated to the selected candidates in the results pdf. The recruitment process for the same had begun in the month of May 2016, for which the Screening Test was organized in May 2017 followed by Skill Test in the months of August and September 2017.

A total of 1113 candidates were invited for evaluation process out of which 366 candidates have made it to the final list. Candidates who had appeared in these tests can follow the instructions below and download their result now:

How to download HPSSSB Clerk Exam Result?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – hpsssb.hp.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Final result for the posts of Clerk (on contract basis) Post Code: 484 (New) (Date: 24 Apr 2018)
Step 3 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number
Step 4 – Download the pdf and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://hpsssb.hp.gov.in/ViewallNotifications.aspx?FN=PRESS%20NOTE-484%20-fr%2024.4.pdf

The results for the post of JE Mechanical and Assistant Chemist have also been declared today. Candidates can access the same at the urls mentioned below:
https://hpsssb.hp.gov.in/AllNotifications.aspx?id=8

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

News18 Explains : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court

News18 Explains : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court

Recommended For You