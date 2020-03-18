HPSSSB Recruitment 2020: Apply for 943 Posts on hpsssb.hp.gov.in by April 4

Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSSB) has commenced online application for the recruitment to 943 posts on its official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in. Candidates willing to apply for the posts can visit the official website of HPSSSB and fill the online application form by April 3, 2020.

The online recruitment drive by HPSSSB started on March 5, 2020, to fill up various posts.

The vacancy include 1 - Assistant Programmer, 10 - Computer Assistant, 4 - Hostel Superintendent, 1- Junior Draughtsman (Arch.), 1- Junior Draughtsman (Civil), 5 - Junior Officer (IT), 6- Junior Officer (Supervisory Trainee-F&A) at S-0 level, 5 - Junior Officer (Supervisory Trainee-P&A) at S-0 level, 5- Junior Scale Stenographer, 7- Junior Technician, 11 - Laboratory Assistant, 154 - Medical Laboratory Technician Gr.-II, 5 - Operator, 19 - Pharmacist (Allopathy), 80 - Radiographer (Allopathy), 3 - Sr. Asstt. (Accounts), 32 - Steno-Typist, 1 - Sub Inspector of Fisheries, 2- Supervisor Re-designated as Work Inspector, 1 - Supervisor, 307 - TGT (Arts), 136 - TGT (Medical), 144 - TGT (Non-Medical), 3 - Workshop Instructor (Electrical).

All the posts are on contract basis. Candidates will have to click on the 'Apply Now' option next to the post name to fill and submit the application form.

HPSSSB Recruitment 2020: Application Fee

Candidates of General Unreserved category, reserved categories of other states, general ex-serviceman retired on their own request will have to pay the application fee of Rs 360.

Those from SC/ST/OBC/BPL (Ward of ex-servicemen or ward of freedom fighter) will have to pay Rs 120.

There is no fee for female and ex-servicemen (normal tenure) or blind/visually impaired candidates.

HPSSSB Recruitment 2020: Important Dates

Online application form start date: March 5, 2020

Online application form end date: April 4, 2020

Direct link to HPSSSB recruitment 2020 - hpsssb.hp.gov.in/vacancies.aspx

