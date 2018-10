HPTET 2018 Result Out at hpbose.org, Check Now

HPTET 2018 Result has been declared by the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) on its official website – hpbose.org. HPBOSE had organised the Himachal Pradesh Teacher’s Eligibility Test (TET) 2018 for various posts including JBT, TGT, LT - Shastri, Urdu, etc on 2nd, 3rd, 8th and 9th September 2018, last month, for candidates aspiring to qualify the Himachal Pradesh TET exam and apply for teachers’ vacancies as and when they are released in the state of Himachal Pradesh.Candidates who qualify HPTET 2018 will be eligible to apply for relevant Teachers’ posts in the government schools of Himachal Pradesh for a period of seven years.Candidates who had appeared for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher’s Eligibility Test (TET) 2018 can follow the instructions below and check their HP TET 2018 Result now:How to check HPTET 2018 Result?Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://hpbose.org/Step 2 – Click on ‘TET-2018’ tabStep 3 – Click on the notification that reads, Results Of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) TGT(Medical) , TGT(Non-Medical) , LT, SHASTRI, URDU -2018Step 4 – Enter your Roll Number or Application Number and click on SearchStep 5 – Download your Result and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - http://hpbose.org/OnlineServices/CET/TET/Result.aspx