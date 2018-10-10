English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
HPTET 2018 Result Out at hpbose.org, Check Now
Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) had organised the Himachal Pradesh Teacher’s Eligibility Test (TET) 2018 for various posts in September.
(Image: News18.com)
HPTET 2018 Result has been declared by the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) on its official website – hpbose.org. HPBOSE had organised the Himachal Pradesh Teacher’s Eligibility Test (TET) 2018 for various posts including JBT, TGT, LT - Shastri, Urdu, etc on 2nd, 3rd, 8th and 9th September 2018, last month, for candidates aspiring to qualify the Himachal Pradesh TET exam and apply for teachers’ vacancies as and when they are released in the state of Himachal Pradesh.
Candidates who qualify HPTET 2018 will be eligible to apply for relevant Teachers’ posts in the government schools of Himachal Pradesh for a period of seven years.
Candidates who had appeared for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher’s Eligibility Test (TET) 2018 can follow the instructions below and check their HP TET 2018 Result now:
How to check HPTET 2018 Result?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://hpbose.org/
Step 2 – Click on ‘TET-2018’ tab
Step 3 – Click on the notification that reads, Results Of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) TGT(Medical) , TGT(Non-Medical) , LT, SHASTRI, URDU -2018
Step 4 – Enter your Roll Number or Application Number and click on Search
Step 5 – Download your Result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://hpbose.org/OnlineServices/CET/TET/Result.aspx
