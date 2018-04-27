HQ Western Command Recruitment 2018: 600 Posts for Civil Labor, Walk-In Interviews from May 1-5

HQ Western Command Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 600 vacancies for the post of Civil Labour (Porters) on a contractual (temporary basis) for a duration of 179 days has been released by Infantry Brigade Group Portal Company, HQ Western Command.The Western Command is inviting candidates for Walk-in Interviews scheduled between 1st May to 5th May 2018, from 8:00AM to 5:00PM at Poari Village of District - Kinnaur (Army Camp Shongtong).Total Posts: 600Mate/ Barber/ Washer man/ Cook/ Tailor/ Equipment Repair/ Carpenter - 51Porters - 541Safaiwala - 8The applicant should be a citizen of India or subject to Nepal or Bhutan and must be medically fit.Applicant must visit official website to ascertain eligibility:http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10604_1_1819b.pdfThe applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 1st May 2018.Mate/ Barber/ Washer man/ Cook/ Tailor/ Equipment Repair/ Carpenter - Rs.21,600Porters - Rs.21,600Safaiwala - Rs 21,600The candidate will be selected on the basis of Test/ Interview.Date of Interview: 1st May 2018 - 5th May 2018Time: 8:00 AM - 5:00PM