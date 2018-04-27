GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

HQ Western Command Recruitment 2018: 600 Posts for Civil Labor, Walk-In Interviews from May 1-5

The applicant should be a citizen of India or subject to Nepal or Bhutan and must be medically fit.

Contributor Content

Updated:April 27, 2018, 7:14 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
HQ Western Command Recruitment 2018: 600 Posts for Civil Labor, Walk-In Interviews from May 1-5
The Western Command is inviting candidates for Walk-in Interviews scheduled between 1st May to 5th May 2018.
HQ Western Command Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 600 vacancies for the post of Civil Labour (Porters) on a contractual (temporary basis) for a duration of 179 days has been released by Infantry Brigade Group Portal Company, HQ Western Command.

The Western Command is inviting candidates for Walk-in Interviews scheduled between 1st May to 5th May 2018, from 8:00AM to 5:00PM at Poari Village of District - Kinnaur (Army Camp Shongtong).

Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 600
Mate/ Barber/ Washer man/ Cook/ Tailor/ Equipment Repair/ Carpenter - 51
Porters - 541
Safaiwala - 8

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant should be a citizen of India or subject to Nepal or Bhutan and must be medically fit.
Applicant must visit official website to ascertain eligibility:

http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10604_1_1819b.pdf

Age Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 1st May 2018.

Pay Scale:
Mate/ Barber/ Washer man/ Cook/ Tailor/ Equipment Repair/ Carpenter - Rs.21,600
Porters - Rs.21,600
Safaiwala - Rs 21,600

Selection Process:
The candidate will be selected on the basis of Test/ Interview.

Important Dates:
Date of Interview: 1st May 2018 - 5th May 2018
Time: 8:00 AM - 5:00PM

Also Watch

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Know Your Judge: Indu Malhotra

Know Your Judge: Indu Malhotra

Recommended For You