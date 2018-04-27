English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
HQ Western Command Recruitment 2018: 600 Posts for Civil Labor, Walk-In Interviews from May 1-5
The applicant should be a citizen of India or subject to Nepal or Bhutan and must be medically fit.
The Western Command is inviting candidates for Walk-in Interviews scheduled between 1st May to 5th May 2018.
HQ Western Command Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 600 vacancies for the post of Civil Labour (Porters) on a contractual (temporary basis) for a duration of 179 days has been released by Infantry Brigade Group Portal Company, HQ Western Command.
The Western Command is inviting candidates for Walk-in Interviews scheduled between 1st May to 5th May 2018, from 8:00AM to 5:00PM at Poari Village of District - Kinnaur (Army Camp Shongtong).
Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 600
Mate/ Barber/ Washer man/ Cook/ Tailor/ Equipment Repair/ Carpenter - 51
Porters - 541
Safaiwala - 8
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant should be a citizen of India or subject to Nepal or Bhutan and must be medically fit.
Applicant must visit official website to ascertain eligibility:
http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10604_1_1819b.pdf
Age Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 1st May 2018.
Pay Scale:
Mate/ Barber/ Washer man/ Cook/ Tailor/ Equipment Repair/ Carpenter - Rs.21,600
Porters - Rs.21,600
Safaiwala - Rs 21,600
Selection Process:
The candidate will be selected on the basis of Test/ Interview.
Important Dates:
Date of Interview: 1st May 2018 - 5th May 2018
Time: 8:00 AM - 5:00PM
Also Watch
The Western Command is inviting candidates for Walk-in Interviews scheduled between 1st May to 5th May 2018, from 8:00AM to 5:00PM at Poari Village of District - Kinnaur (Army Camp Shongtong).
Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 600
Mate/ Barber/ Washer man/ Cook/ Tailor/ Equipment Repair/ Carpenter - 51
Porters - 541
Safaiwala - 8
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant should be a citizen of India or subject to Nepal or Bhutan and must be medically fit.
Applicant must visit official website to ascertain eligibility:
http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10604_1_1819b.pdf
Age Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 1st May 2018.
Pay Scale:
Mate/ Barber/ Washer man/ Cook/ Tailor/ Equipment Repair/ Carpenter - Rs.21,600
Porters - Rs.21,600
Safaiwala - Rs 21,600
Selection Process:
The candidate will be selected on the basis of Test/ Interview.
Important Dates:
Date of Interview: 1st May 2018 - 5th May 2018
Time: 8:00 AM - 5:00PM
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Iniesta Confirms Barcelona Exit at the End of the Season
- As Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Wedding Rumours Take Flight, Here's What The Actor Has To Say On Her Idea of Marriage
- Race 3: Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez Wrap Up Kashmir Shoot, Head To Leh On Bikes
- Nissan LEAF Becomes First All-Electric Car to Get New 5-Star Euro NCAP Safety Rating [Video]
- iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus Product Red Available in India Today At Rs 67,490: Here's All You Need To Know