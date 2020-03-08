HR Bhardwaj, Former Union Law Minister and Senior Congress Leader, Passes Away at 83
Hans Raj Bhardwaj died after suffering cardiac arrest at a Delhi hospital where he was admitted for kidney-related issues.
File photo of former law minister HR Bhardwaj. (PTI)
New Delhi: Former Law minister and senior Congress leader Hans Raj Bhardwaj died after a cardiac arrest at a hospital here on Sunday evening. He was 83.
Bhardwaj, who had also served as the governor of Kerala and Karnataka, breathed his last at the Max Hospital, Saket, where he was admitted since Wednesday due to kidney-related issues, his family said.
He will be cremated at the Nighambodh Ghat on Monday at 4 pm, his son Arun Bhardwaj said.
He is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to Bhardwaj's family. "Anguished by the passing away of former Minister Shri Hans Raj Bhardwaj. My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti: PM @narendramodi," the PMO tweeted.
Condoling Bhardwaj’s death, law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad his association with the senior Congress leader in Parliament.
"Deeply condole the sad demise of Shri Hansraj Bhardwaj who for long years served as the Law Minister of India. We were together in the Parliament. May his soul Rest In Peace," Prasad tweeted.
Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy also expressed sadness over his death. "Deeply saddened by the demise of Former Union Law Minister and Former Governor of Karnataka and Kerala Shri. Hansraj Bhardwaj. May God give his family the strength to bear this pain," he tweeted.
