HR Sexually Exploits Woman on False Promise of Marriage

A 27-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by the HR of her company. She claimed Nilesh More lured her into having an affair on the pretext of marriage. When the victim tried to press the matter, he started threatening her. An FIR has been lodged against him at the Hadapsar police station, and the police are investigating the matter.

Nilesh Arvind More is a 31-year-old youth who is originally from Sonwadi Supe locality which falls under the Baramati taluka. The 27-year-old woman was working as an event manager in the company where More was the Human Resources manager. They met and fell in love, and More reeled her in with false promise of marriage. He hid the fact that he was already married.

The victim told the police that More established physical relations with her despite her reluctance, by offering her fake assurances about marrying her. However, he turned hostile when she insisted that they tie the knot. She alleged that More threatened her with dire consequences and left the city.

The police have registered a case of rape under Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code. Under this section of the law, having sex with a woman on false promises of marriage or the deliberate misrepresentation of facts to obtain permission for sex, can be constituted as rape.

