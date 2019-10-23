Take the pledge to vote

HRD Grants Admission Concessions Available for Kashmiri Migrants to Valley's Pandits As Well

The decision has been taken after the ministry received several representations to extend the concessions to non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits as well.

PTI

Updated:October 23, 2019, 11:53 AM IST
HRD Grants Admission Concessions Available for Kashmiri Migrants to Valley's Pandits As Well
Kashmiri pandits raising slogans during a rally in Jammu. (Image for representation: PTI)

New Delhi: The concessions available for admission in higher educational institutions to the wards of Kashmiri migrants will now also be given to Kashmiri Pandits living in the valley, according to officials at the HRD Ministry.

The decision has been taken after the ministry received several representations to extend the concessions to non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits as well.

"The matter has been considered and following discussion with the Home Ministry and the Jammu and Kashmir government it has been decided that the concessions available towards Kashmiri migrants will also be available to non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits or Kashmiri Hindu families, for admission into higher educational institutions in other parts of the country from 2020-21 academic session," a senior official at the HRD Ministry said.

The concessions granted to the students include relaxation in cut-off percentage up to 10 per cent subject to minimum eligibility requirement, increase in intake capacity up to five per cent in each course and reservation of at least one seat in merit quota in technical and professional institutions.

"While there is no requirement of domicile certificate of Kashmiri migrants, the Kashmiri Pandits or Kashmiri Hindu families living in the valley will need domicile certificate to avail concession," the official said.

