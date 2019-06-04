HRD Minister Asks Officials to Prepare Action Plan for Integrated Development of Indian Languages
Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal also highlighted the importance of quality education and the need to create as many vocational courses as possible in order to push the youth into the employment stream without delay.
File photo of HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
New Delhi: Human Resource Development (HRD) minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday directed ministry officials to prepare an action plan on developing various Indian languages in an integrated manner.
During a review meeting with senior ministry officials, Pokhriyal also highlighted the importance of quality education and the need to create as many vocational courses as possible in order to push the youth into the employment stream without delay, an official statement said.
He also advised the officers to set up a definite target of employment generation through such courses and to customise them region-wise by providing proper linkages with industry and trade, plus other employment opportunities available in that particular region.
The skill and education should be given as per the aptitude which should be identified at an early stage, the statement said, adding the minister was briefed about the new vocational courses designed by the Ministry to cater to industry requirements.
He asked the officers to prepare an action plan on developing various Indian languages across the country in an integrated manner.
"We should also try to do further research in the wealth of knowledge hidden in our ancient texts and integrate them with modern day science," the minister said.
He directed that the foundation stone of the six IIMs, which are in pipeline, should be laid at the earliest.
Commenting on the Study in India programme, Pokhriyal said India-centric courses should be started to attract foreign students.
"Branding of these courses should be undertaken, for example in the field of yoga, spirituality, Ayurveda among others since these are specific to India and have a great potential," he said.
Secretary Higher Education R Subrahmanyam and the other senior officers also gave presentations on skills generation, employment through vocational education, working of IIMs and setting up of new ones, Study in India programme, and international cooperation in the field of education and review of working of language councils, the statement said.
Also Watch
-
Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
'Mamata Belongs to Family of Demons': BJP MP Slams Bengal CM for Jailing Those Who Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Cycle Fani Aftermath: How People In Odisha Are Piecing Together Their Lives
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Harsh Vardhan Takes Charge as Health Minister, to Focus on Implementation of Ayushman Bharat
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
Indian Army Organises 'Iftar' Party For Locals At Its Doda Camp
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dual-Display Microsoft Surface Hybrid Laptop May Launch Later This Year
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Upbeat Bangladesh Face Demanding New Zealand Test
- Amazon to Soon Let Customers Try L'Oreal's Makeup Products in VR, Before Buying
- Dale Steyn Not Playing the Cricket World Cup Due to Injury Has Broken the Internet’s Heart
- India vs South Africa | Virat Kohli v Kagiso Rabada: The Delicious Anger Games
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s