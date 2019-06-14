Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Congratulates JEE Advanced Toppers

The results of JEE Advanced 2019 were announced by the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee Friday, with Kartikey Chandresh Gupta of Maharashtra emerging as the topper.

PTI

Updated:June 14, 2019, 7:44 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Congratulates JEE Advanced Toppers
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
Loading...

New Delhi: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' congratulated JEE (Advanced), 2019 toppers on Friday and said encouraged those students who could not qualify not to lose heart.

The minister spoke to the JEE (Advanced), 2019 toppers over the phone and appreciated their feat.

"Heartiest congratulations to all those students who qualified for the JEE(Advanced) 2019 organised by IIT-Roorkee. I am sure you will play a pivotal role in the making of new India. Students who could not qualify in the entrance test should not be disappointed because there will be many opportunities to prove your mettle," Nishank tweeted.

The results of JEE (Advanced), 2019 were announced by the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee Friday, with Kartikey Chandresh Gupta of Maharashtra emerging as the topper. Of the total number 1,61,319 candidates who appeared in both the papers one and two of the examination, 38,705 have cleared the exam.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram