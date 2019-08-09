Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' Calls for Consultations for New Education Policy

The Union minister said that the draft National Education Policy is the result of detailed consultations with all stakeholders in the last four years.

PTI

Updated:August 9, 2019, 9:01 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' Calls for Consultations for New Education Policy
File photo of BJP minister Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank
Loading...

New Delhi: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday called on all states and stressed there should be more brainstorming before framing the new education policy.

While chairing the meeting of Secretaries of Higher and Technical Education of states and union territories to discuss the draft New

Education Policy (NEP) here, the minister said research is the foundation for the development of any country and India will again become a world leader by giving boost to research in the country.

He stressed states have a very important role in the new education policy and called on all the states saying there should be more brainstorming before framing the new education policy.

He added that the education policy is for the whole country and everyone's participation in the country's policy should be ensured.

The Union minister said that the draft National Education Policy is the result of detailed consultations with all stakeholders in the last four years.

The aim of the National Education Policy is to bring reforms in the Indian education system so that India can play a major role in the global knowledge system. He added that there are many provisions in this draft which will give a new direction to education sector of the country.

In the draft NEP, provisions like the restructuring of higher education, promotion of research by the National Research Foundation, promotion of Indian languages, bringing more financial resources in this area and promoting more autonomy in the higher education system have been made for the holistic development of education, he said.

Pokhriyal said higher education today needs to be more employable, research oriented, innovative, technology-oriented and accountable, so that the youth can get the right direction.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram