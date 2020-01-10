Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Says 'Distressed' over Involvement of JNU Students in Violence

The ministry will not tolerate any violence and anarchy on the campus as it is committed to ensuring academic atmosphere in educational institutions, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said.

PTI

Updated:January 10, 2020, 8:48 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Says 'Distressed' over Involvement of JNU Students in Violence
File photo of BJP minister Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank.

New Delhi: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Friday said he was "distressed" over the involvement of JNU students in the January 5 violence as pointed out by the Delhi Police.

The ministry will not tolerate any violence and anarchy on the campus as it is committed to ensuring academic atmosphere in educational institutions, he said.

"Distressed over involvement of JNU students in violence as pointed out in Delhi Police's preliminary probe. This is unfortunate," Nishank said in a series of tweets.

"Those students who were stopped from registering themselves and others are appealed to register and participate in smooth conduct of academic activities," he added.

The Union minister also appealed to the students to maintain a "dignified" atmosphere in the university.

The Delhi Police on Friday named nine suspects involved in the violence and claimed JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh was one of them.

Of the nine, seven belong to Left-leaning student organisations while two are affiliated to Right-wing students' body, the police said.

DCP (Crime Branch) Joy Tirkey, who is probing the violence case, said a majority of the students wanted to register for the winter semester from January 1 to 5, but the Left-leaning student bodies were not allowing them to do so.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram